WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Equity Trust Company to David F. and Barbara K. Stoll, 5220 Tannerville Road, $40,000.



Canaan Township — B. Dale and Judith G. McClain to Brad A. Keltz,127 N. Main St., $67,420.



Katie L. and Wesley A. Fenner to Richard A. and Michele S. Skolnicki, 203 Evergreen Drive, $225,000.



Chester Township — SLN Properties Llc to Jason and Vanessa Cassidy, 7535 Camp Road, $48,000.



Chippewa Township — Leslie D. and Brenda G. Ashley to Michael D. and Cynthia L. Petrovich, 5468 Taylor Road, $320,000.



Troy A. and Malinda M. Howard to Adam D. Pfeiffer, 201 Howard St., $124,900.



Galeheights Development Co. Inc. to Christopher L. Welch and Kaylee A. Buskey, Juniper Path, $48,000.



Congress Township — Tabatha S. Springston to Aaron M. Marsh, 51 S. Main St., $84,000.



East Union Township — David Bowman to Willis J. and Susan D. Yoder, 9377 E. Lincoln Way, $276,000.



Knox Cattle Company to ARH Properties Llc., 67 E. Main St., $55,000.



Milton Township — Kenneth W. and Martha A. Steele, co-trustees, to co-trustees Beth Kelly, Trevor Given and Troy Given, 7222 Zigler Road, $110,128.



Trevor Given and Beth Kelly and Troy Given to Trevor and Troy Given, 7222 Zigler Road, $117,011.



Orrville — Robert N. and Eileen G. Stoller, trustees, to Kim Callison, 1216 Sterling Ave., $45,000.



Paint Township — Ura Jr. and Mae Troyer to Ben M. and Kathi E. Miller, $67,500.



Plain Township — Matthew J. Rohr to Travis M. and Nicole M. Strong, South Newkirk Road, $44,500.



Rittman — Christopher A. and Kelly L. Thomas to Robert C. Marshall Jr. and Gary Thonen, 91 Willard St., $117,000.



Eileen E. Emch to Benjamin A. and Joanna C. Baltzly, 327 Briarhill Drive, $255,000.



Dorothy M. Cline to James O. Lowe, 345 Rufener St., $159,000.



Sugar Creek Township — David J. and Lisa L. Mathers to Keith A. and Glenda S. Hartzler, 182 S. Eckard Road, $239,000.



Rachel L. and Christian J. Augspurger to Matthew G. Tschetter and Violet A. Lisbeht Castro Lopez, 13030 Emerson Road,$140,000.



Wayne Township — Rosemary A. Smucker to John D. and Betsy J. Smucker, 3214 Schellin Road, $194,000.



Jeffrey R. Johnson and Stacy L. Peters to Jeffrey R. Johnson, 3693 Mechanicsburg Road, $100,070.



Emil E. Miller Jr. to Andrew S. Farley and Molly E. and Diana K. Snyder, 3092 Evergreen Drive, $232,000.



Wooster — Jessica H. Guerra to Andrew A. Briggs, 140 W. Henry St., $87,500.



Alexander C. and Elena M. Serna Wallender to Wesley W. Twombly and Lisa M. Centorrino, 428 N. Bever St., $230,000.



Arnold B. and Kathleen L. Alcorn to Robert M. and Kayla R. Steele, 1120 Townsview Place, $65,000.



Tommy J. and Patricia J. Swisher to Erik D. and Kiersten Gralinski, 1420 Wildwood Drive, $262,500.



Jonathan J. and Erika L. Mihoci to Cory P. and Brandie K. Ross, 1471 Logan Lane, $220,000.



Anthony H. and Alexandra Deppen to Karen K. McCullough and Samuel A. Wilkinson, 215 Elm Drive, $134,000.



Linda Lou Porter, trustee, to Austin G. and Brittney J. Hackworth, 4993 Emalene Road, $155,000.



Gram Holdings Llc to Jonathan J. and Erika L. Mihoci, Spring Brook, $42,900.



Stanley L. and Mary A. Post to Kayley D. Miller, 1581 Burbank Road, $164,900.



Michael A. and Tamara L. Gabalski to David J. and Jessica H. Fuqua, 1494 Arthur Drive, $220,000.



Wooster Township — Douglas E. and Robyn M. Laditka to Michael R. and Kelli R. Bogner, 3965 Mallard Way, $285,000.







HOLMES COUNTY



Hardy Township — Joseph W. and Mary J. Parish to Tommy J. and Pamela A. Heaton, 8756 Private Road 343, $350,000.



Killbuck Township — Jonathan R. Raber to Joseph W. and Nancy B. Miller, 1426 Township Road 80, $26,500.



Paint Township — Aaron W. Yoder and Wayne J. Yoder to Robert A. and Ruth W. Troyer, 8681 Township Road 657, $28,000.



Richland Township — Harold C. and Janet Swagler, and Larry and Shirley Faler to Dan H. and Niva R. Burkholder, 43 acres, state Route 520, $301,000.



Harold C. and Janet Swagler and Larry and Shirley Faler to Lonnie and Krista Yoder, 8.70 acres, state Route 520, $55,000.



Ripley Township — 4M Land to dynamic Accents, 8755 Township Road 513, $5,000.



Pride of the Hills Manufacturing to The Commercial & Savings Bank, 8248 State Route 514, $3,000.



Eli A. and Esther A. Troyer to Eli D. and Edna H. Weaver, 12000 Township Road 521, $160,000.



Ivan D. and Fannie Weaver to Jonas D. Weaver and Daniel J. Weaver, 12920 County Road 316, $165,000.



Saltcreek Township — Wayne J. and Martha M. Troyer to Wesley R. and Ina W. Miller, 8871 Township Road 652, $359,300.



Walnut Creek Township — Michael P. Maag to Seth R. and Amanda L. Hochstetler, 4938 South Drive, $50,000.



Steven J. Maag and Michelle M. Hochstetler to Seth R. and Amanda L. Hochstetler, 4938 South Drive, $100,000.