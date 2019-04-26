City of Ashland



705 Smith Road, Ashland; John C. Willis and Becky S. Willis to Doyle L. Willis, Sr.; $115,000.



0.022 acres on Lot 3438 on Park St., Ashland; Sally J. Schramm to Russell and Leslie Jan Weaver; $3,056.



958 Grove Ave., Ashland; Bonnie S. Monahan (trustee) to Erik D. Resar; $45,000.



306 E. 9th St., Ashland; Otto R. Herrera to Douglas W. Miller; $32,900.



880 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Estate of Richard L. Peterson to James B. Amstutz and Susan I. Amstutz; $80,100.



890 Stone Creek Blvd., Ashland; Eric P. Teague and Sherri L. Teague to Jason R. Roblin and Michelle A. Roblin; $260,000.



1008 Commerce Parkway, Ashland; SDAA, LLC to Heathcare Partners, LLC; 0.800 acres; $140,000.



802 Ohio St., Ashland; Deutsche Bank Trust Company to Fixed Up Properties, LLC; $30,000.



Clearcreek Township



50 N. Main St., Ashland; Estate of Nancy R. Household to J and L Rental and Commercial Properties, Ltd.; $9,000.



Jackson Township



Lot 16 S. Unti III Cinnamon Lake Drive, West Salem; James W. Hass and Laura L. Hass to Jeffrey L. Geaslen and Patricia D. Geaslen; 0.35 acres; $2,000.



4209 Majorna Drive, West Salem; James A. Prindle and Jeanine M. Prindle to Anthony Lisy and Elisabeth P. Lisy; $305,000.



2131 Tamagon Drive, West Salem; Donald-Anthony C. Phillips to Melanie Render; $2,900.



Mifflin Township



1881 Ohio 603, Ashland; Daniel L. Bailey to Douglas Clark; 4.754 acres; $250,000.



30.671 acres on Ohio 603 and Township Road 1265, Ashland; Janet G. Hamilton (trustees) to Cristy I. Yoder and Wayne I. Yoder; $129,000.



Milton Township



1199 Township Road 1293, Ashland; Michael F. Johnson to Shane Gault and Michelle Gault; 1.0 acres; $156,500.



Montgomery Township



1570 Ohio 511, Ashland; Donna M. Aber to Leslie Ann Stivason; 10.8553 acres; $257,000.



New London



1345 County Road 16, New London; Gregory J. Anderson and Michelle Anderson to Hali M. Ortiz and Warren A. Ortiz; 12.9602 acres; $244,900.



Perry Township



284 U.S. 250, Jeromesville; Heather R. Osborn to Stephanie M. Hall; 1.00 acres; $137,500.



Perrysville



9 Shoreline Drive, Perrysville; Richard Owens III and Katherine Owens to Brian Sturgill and Julie Sturgill; $270,000.



Ruggles Township



179 County Road 1181, Nova; Ronald D. White and Roberta E. White (co-trustee) to Shelby E. White; 3.001 acres; $35,000.



Sullivan Township



Vacant Lot on County Road 681, Sullivan; Morgan Selig to Stephen J. Amerla and Michelle Amerla; 2.07 acres; $12,000.



Troy Township



922 Township Road 150, Nova; Ryan J. Lesch and Beth L. Lesch to Bransyn M. Klingshirn; 2.0 acres; $215,000.