City of Ashland



420 Claremont Ave., Ashland; The Wittmer Keystone Inheritance Trust to Hatcher, LLC; $145,000.



1107 Wick Ave., Ashland; The Bonnie B. Keener Trust to PDPRN Properties, Ltd.; $46,000.



216 Steele Ave., Ashland; Charleene Y. Bloss to Matthew D. Wilson and Ashley R. Wilson; $85,000.



633 Indiana Trail, Ashland; Barbara H. Hart to David D. Dull and Beverly A. Dull; $148,400.



226 E. 9th St., Ashland; The Huntington National Bank to Craig Scott; $25,100



227 Sherman Ave., Ashland; Craig Scott to Bradford A. Whatman and Michelle I. Whatman; $89,900.



143 Glenwood Drive, Ashland; Rosemary Britenbucher to Brandon J. Miller and Anna G. Miller; $122,500.



338 Katherine Ave., Ashland; Jordon R. Appleby to William E. Converse and Tonia M. Converse $150,000.



930 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Evelyn Palik Estate to Jean R. Keener; $185,000.



228 N. Country Drive, Ashland; Terry D. Gerwig (trustee) to Robert M. Beer and Anne F. Beer; $425,000.



833 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Todd M. Camp (trustee) to William L. Michael; $51,333.32.



833 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; James Camp and Barbara McQuillen to William L. Michael; $102,666.68.



Vacant Lot on Mifflin Avenue, Ashland; Fixed Up Properties, LLC to Catherine J. Chandler; $30,000.



Bailey Lakes



1246 First Ave., Ashland; Calvin L. Keefer and Lynn A. Keefer (trustees) to Aleta C. Morgan; $58,500.



Hanover Township and Green Township



Multiple lots in Loudonvile; Mohican River Canoe Livery, Inc to Mohican Real Estate Holdings, LLC; 16.59 acres, combined; $1,347,250.



Green Township



528 Township Road 2402, Loudonville; Stacy Schaffer (trustee) to Emery J. Yoder and Susan M. Yoder; $150,000.



Jackson Township



4004 Larch Place, West Salem; Robert E. Gibson and Anna K. Gibson to Sara Michelle Potts; $145,000.



Loudonville



403 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Loudonville; Matthew O. Burd to Emily E. Henceroth; 2.932 acres; $89,9000.



Lot 32 Meadow Stone Circle, Loudonville; Schlabach Builder, Ltd to Rebecca J. Mott; $28,000.



Mifflin Township



1199 County Road 2075, Ashland; Philip R. Smith and Victoria L. Smith to Adam J. Weekley and Candice R. Weekley; $190,000.



Milton Township



21.164 acres on Township Road 1353, Ashland; David E. Bowser to Emanuel D. Yoder and Esther V. Yoder; $126,984.



Mohican Township



0.806 acres County Road 1675, Jeromesville; Jerome View Farms, LLC to Lawrence G. Bair and Sallie Sue Bair; $12,000.



Montgomery Township



1654 County Road 1095, Ashland; Lorna Charlene Hensel to Lorn E. Knowlton, Jr.; 7.7130 acres; $65,000.



Orange Township



1049 US 250, Ashland; City of Ashland to Martin W. Wesner and Jennifer J. Wesner; 221.551 acres; $1,755.072.