The residents and staff at the Avenue at Wooster celebrated Christmas in July on Thursday July, 25.



The event started with the residents’ tie-dying handkerchiefs and other highlights were a roasted turkey, snow cones, Christmas cookies and sunshine punch.



The outdoors games highlighted the celebration and included water gun showdowns for residents and staff, a water balloon toss, wet T-shirt contest, which was very different from the traditional contest, and finally the slip and slide.



Several residents were assisted on to a tubing raft and pulled down a long slide soaked with water and soap.



Many of the resident participants even threw up their hands in the air, as if they were riding an amusement park coaster, while speeding down the slide.



Summer Santa visited and enjoyed a ride on the slip and slide as well.



The Encore Therapy Team and facility staff assisted with safely transferring the residents and the pulling the tube raft down with resident inside down the slid.



Several residents enjoyed the slip and alide so much, they requested to go multiple times.



A few of the residents made comments stating, "This was the most fun I have had in years."