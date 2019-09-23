LOUDONVILLE — As the school year kicked off Loudonville FFA members were treated with a visit from 2019-20 State FFA President, Holly McClay. She is a graduate of Fredericktown.



On Friday, Sept. 8, all of Mrs. Carnegie’s agricultural classes had leadership and goal training from McClay.



In the AFNR (Ag 1) class, McClay had the students do team activities for a fun-hearted competition. McClay discussed how her beginnings in FFA were not exciting because she chose not to be involved. She encouraged the new members in the class to step out of their comfort zones and try some new activities in FFA.



The Greenhouse and Animal and Plant Science (Ag 2) classes did some games that taught a lesson in team work and setting goals.



The Mechanical Principles course created did activities, including a cup game, with the topics of adaptability, persistence, and positivity and how they lead to resilience.



The Science of Food course focused on team work activities.



All FFA members were encouraged to come to the ag room during homeroom for a meet and greet time period. As always, there was buffalo chicken dip involved.



McClay is a student of the Ohio State University majoring in early childhood education. This is her second year as a state officer. McClay’s visit to LHS was her second one. Last year she spoke during the FFA sponsored Veterans’ assembly at LHS.