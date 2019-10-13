Your business has data from many sources. Your point of sales, website analytics, Facebook, Twitter, customer management systems, email marketing, etc. It can be a little overwhelming to handle, especially since all that data is in different places. If you wanted to get a quick snapshot of what is happening, say how many people are reading your emails, how many people visited your website, and then how many people purchased items all at once ... you would need to look in three places. Fortunately, there is Google Data Studio (https://datastudio.google.com) that can help you bring all of your data into one location and create a dashboard of everything you consider important.



There are two main components to Google Data Studio: Reports and Data Sources. Data Sources is where your data is coming from. You will use what Google calls "Connectors" to bring the data in. These sources can be things such as Google Analytics for your website or Facebook Page Insights for your fan page on Facebook. The Connectors to Google products are free to use and are more or less plug-and-play. Some of the third-party data sources like Facebook, MailChimp or Salesforce may require a paid Connector. Depending on what data you are trying to pull, these can cost a few dollars to several hundred a month.



Reports are your data dashboards. This is where the magic happens. You can create a custom layout or use pre-made templates for your data. You can add charts, graphs and tables. The data that shows up in these elements are customizable based on your data sources. For example, you could create a table that shows each of your Facebook posts and the number of likes. You also can do some data manipulation as well. So you may have the number of likes for each post plus add a column for the ratio of views to likes. Data also can be organized in multiple dimensions. For example, you could create a bar chart that shows sales by channel for a given week. Furthermore, you can create custom filters on your data. Maybe you want to see only website visits to your blog or want to see only a specific customer segment from your email marketing campaigns. You can even blend data sources into one chart or metric.



One of the really neat things you can do with Reports is to make them interactive. You can add filter buttons right on the dashboard. This can allow the viewer to change things such as date range or apply custom filters you have created. On your charts, graphs and tables you can allow for custom sort orders, toggles for more or less data, and allow for downloads or data export.



The one tricky issue I have run into is that some of your data might be located in a place that doesn’t have a pre-built Connector. Most major platforms will have a Connector or even several to choose from. But you might have a niche product that hasn’t had a lot of support for Google Data Studio. The good news is, if the software has an API (almost all do but ask your provider if you are unsure) then there should be a solution. The bad news is that the solution probably requires a little bit of coding. For me, it was a subscription management product that I needed to get data out of. I created a Google Spreadsheet (which easily connects with Google Data Studio) that had all the fields I wanted to track such as name, date of purchase, and subscription level. I then used their API to populate the spreadsheet with data. It was a little work upfront to get set up, but it now works nicely.



Google Data Studio is a great way to get insights into what is happening in your business. Data Studio itself is free to use but you may have to pay for some of the Connectors. In any case, for a data nerd like myself, it is a product you can easily lose many hours in, finding all kinds of cool things.



— Brian Boyer is the managing partner of Web Pyro (http://?www.webpyro.com) located in Wooster.