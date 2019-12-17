The West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to National Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2.



Seven FFA members attended: Natasha Averbukh, Cora Crilow, Phillip Lepley, Ally Ogi, Jayme Pennell, Chloe Shumaker and Chase Stitzlien.



On Tuesday, the chapter departed from the school to start off touring Sunrise Cooperative, after touring sunrise they departed for Colmeans Corn Maze in Michigan. They spent that night in Michigan before the first full day.



On Wednesday, the chapter started their day in Michigan. They toured the Michigan State University sheep and horse and horse facilities. Members then ate lunch in Michigan State’s Brody Commons. After that, they departed for the world's largest robotic dairy farm under one roof in Plymouth, Indiana. They saw how a small family ran a huge dairy farm with the help of robots. To finish the day they got to eat at a Japanese Steakhouse in Indianapolis.



On Thursday, Logan Schlauch and Jayme Pennell attended the Proficiency Award Luncheon and interview process. Other members attended the first session where they heard keynote speaker Bob Goff talk about how we can impact others and that kindness is always the route to take. Later, members were able to shop and visit the trade show. Finally, the members went attended the Buckeye Bash, where all the Ohio FFA Chapters get together to have a dance.



On Friday, the chapter went and rode horses at Fort Harrison State Park. Then they supported Logan Schlauch and Jayme Pennell as they walked on stage as national proficiency finalists. Last May, Logan won in ag processing and Jayme won in Wildlife Management so they got a chance to walk on stage even though they did not win, it was a great opportunity. They each got a pin and $500 and represent .00029% of FFA membership. Then members went to dinner. The chapter returned to the hotel where they watched the 6th session and listened to speaker Michelle Poler who talked about stepping out of your comfort zone and facing your biggest fears.



On Saturday, the chapter watched graduates, Marissa Lamp, Thane Kaufman, Juanita Miller, Jake Napier, Sarah Sprang and Leon Williams receive their American Degrees. The American Degree is the most prestigious award given to anyone in FFA, it is a very challenging degree to achieve, but its rewards are worth it. In order to get this degree applicants must have obtained the Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree and State Degree; they also must have been involved in FFA for at least three years; Must have graduated at least one year prior to the National Convention; invested a total of $7,500; have good leadership skill; been involved in a large number of community service activities; and maintained a "C" or higher. They represent 1% of the FFA membership.



Members take part in trap shooting



On Nov. 16, the West Holmes Chapter FFA sent seven members to the district 8 trap shoot at Jefferson County Sportsmans Club.



Overall, team one was Drake Mullet (41), Addison Yates (34), Tyler Eichelberger (33), Jayme Pennell (30) and Dyllan Bender (19) and they placed seventh out of 12 teams with a score of 157.



Team two consisted of Garrett Houin (19), Emma Stitzlein (14), Jayme (33), Addison (30) and Drake (28). The second team placed ninth out of 12 teams.