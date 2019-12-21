On the evening of Dec. 11 the annual Greenhand ceremony was held for all new Loudonville FFA members.



The evening included official opening ceremonies from the current officer team and Greenhand Tommy Haring reciting the five-paragraph FFA Creed. The Ohio FFA vice president at large, Beth Pozderac, gave an inspiring speech to the future Greenhands comparing it to her recent sky-diving experience. Refreshments were served following the awards ceremony.



The Greenhand is the first degree earned by students across the country in an agri-science/FFA program. First, students must be enrolled in an agricultural class, have plans for a SAE program, have learned the FFA Creed, colors, motto, salute, emblem, code of ethics, official dress, officers and the history of the FFA. Upon meeting the requirements each student is then eligible for their Greenhand Degree.



With family and friends in attendance, the Greenhands were inducted by the FFA officer team and all inductees proudly received their bronze pin and certificates of accomplishment. The 2019-2020 Greenhands are: Payton Barnett, Camdyn Beachy, Trevor Breneman, Dakota Berry, Olyvia Fenton, Tommy Haring, Charity Keister, Zakarey Poole, Kiley Spade, Cadin Spreng, Drew Spreng, Samuel Williams-Dixon and Brinlee Youngen.