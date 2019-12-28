On Nov. 16, the Hillsdale FFA horse evaluation team competed at the All American Quarter Horse Congress and placed 22nd.







The team consisted of Luke Ryan, Lily Nixon, Katelyn Smeltzer and Madison Mast.







According to the Quarter Horse Congress website, quarterhorsecongress.com "the All American Quarter Horse Congress Collegiate and Youth Judging Contests.







College, 4-H, FFA and Quarter Horse affiliate associations form judging teams that converge on the Congress to find out who has the best eye for horseflesh.







Teams range from three to four members for youth or four to five members for intercollegiate.







Teams in both divisions place four Halter classes and eight performance classes.







Classes can incorporate mares, stallions or geldings and any number of performance classes, including Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Reining, Western Riding, Hunter Hack, Pleasure Driving, Trail, Horsemanship or Equitation.







Specific classes will be announced as "oral reasons" classes. Oral reasons are a chance for the contestant to explain their placings.







At Congress, Madison Mast placed 57th, Katelyn Smeltzer placed 63ed, Luke Ryan placed 86th, and Lily Nixon placed 91st. As a team Hillsdale FFA placed 22nd.







Members attend national convention



The Hillsdale FFA chapter attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.



The Hillsdale FFA toured APT Manufacturing Solutions and Top Choice Genetics on the way out to the convention center. APT Manufacturing Solutions, located in Hicksville, Ohio is one of the largest FANUC integrators in North America. Top Choice Genetics located in Atlanta, Indiana is a boar stud operation focused on raising top boars for consumer needs in the swine industry.



On the second day of convention members of the floriculture and senior parliamentary procedure teams competed in their events. Other members of the chapter toured Indianapolis by the Indy Fun Tour. Then they toured the Indy 500 race track and the Famous Soda And Candy Company. After the members attend sessions, leadership workshops and the expo center. At the end of the night everyone met up to watch Brandon Lay and Old Dominion in concert.



On Thursday, members of the floriculture and senior parliamentary procedure teams continued to compete in their events. Other FFA members continued to attend sessions, leadership workshops and explore the expo center. Later in the evening all members attended Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville, Indiana.



On Friday the members attended sessions, leadership workshops and the expo center.



The national floriculture team participated in a community service project bringing their floral creations to elderly people in the community. They received a silver rating placing 24th at the national level. Shawna Barr placed 55th, Hannah Way placed 75th, Jessica Raubenolt placed 91st and Elizabeth Derr placed 165th. The National Senior Parliamentary Producedure team received a silver rating. The team consisted of Megan Schwendeman, Caleb Murawski, Clay Schoen, Brody Schoen, Lilly Bolen and Makala Moody.



On Saturday they attended the American Degree Ceremony where they watched Lucas Markey, Taylor Rebman, and Maryellen Bliss receive their American Degrees.



Chapter hosts Greenhand, Chapter Degree Ceremony



On Nov. 13, the Hillsdale FFA chapter hosted its annual Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremony.



The ceremony took place at 7 p.m and was led by Hillsdale FFA’s officer team. The ceremony consisted of the recognition of all members who attained the requirements necessary to receive the Greenhand and Chapter Degrees.



Briar Funk was awarded FFA member of the month. The chapter also would like to recognize Madison Bennet for winning the FFA jacket for being the first Greenhand member to memorize the entire FFA creed.



Ohio State vice president at large, Maribeth Pozderac shared her inspiring words to members and guest of the ceremony.



The Greenhand FFA Degree is given to first-year high school students who have demonstrated that they have a thorough understanding of the history and purpose of FFA and have an SAE plan.



The requirements to apply for this degree are to be enrolled in an agricultural education program and have satisfactory plans for a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), learn and explain the FFA Creed, FFA Mission and Motto, and FFA salute, describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and FFA colors, demonstrate an understanding of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket, demonstrate an understanding of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities, own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the Official FFA Student Handbook, and to submit a written application for the Greenhand FFA Degree.



The members who received this degree are Mark Abel, Baylea Baldner-Wise, Madison Bennet, Kadence Bother, Laci Dunlap, Riley Gammell, Grace Glass, Abriania Hardesty, Jake Hoverstock, Reece Jarvis, Nicolas Kandel, Haley King, Gage Madsen, Haley Marcum, Zoey McBride, Emily McGovern, Kegan Moore, Gabe Murawski, Grace Myers, Kylie Ohl, Blaine Rakovec, Jaxston Rogers, Tesalynn Ross, Kayedance Scott, Logan Smith, Kylee Swiger and Riley Twining.



Five Greenhand members recited the FFA creed to the audience. Those members were Kaydance Scott, Baylee Baldner-Wise, Grace Glass, Madison Bennet and Laci Dunlap.



The Chapter Degree is the degree that is earned after the Greenhand Degree. To be eligible for the degree one must have received the Greenhand FFA Degree, completed the equivalent of at least 180 hours of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth grade level, have in operation an approved supervised agricultural experience program and be enrolled in an agricultural experience program and an agricultural education course.



They must also have participated in the planning and conducting of at least three official functions in the chapter Program of Activities, have earned and productively invested at least $150 by the member’s own efforts, or worked at least 45 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, and have developed plans for continued growth and improvement in a supervised agricultural experience program, have demonstrated five procedures of parliamentary law, show progress toward individual achievement in the FFA award programs, and have a satisfactory scholastic record.



Members met all obligations and received a pin of silver. These members are Brayden Bartter, Jackson Bradford, James Bradford, Carter Brightbill, Nathan DeRodes, Braxton Dove, Jacob Drevna, Caden Fickes, Lacey Fickes, Kassian Filburn, Emma Fowler, Ethan Goodwin, Bryce Goody, Hudson Heller, Kyle Hower, Vin Johnson, Mackala Krichbaum, Dakota Luna, Madison Mast, Makalya Moody, Lily Nixon, Brody Schoen, Morgan Schwan, Zackary Shoudt, Cole Sinnett, Katleyn Smeltzer, Chase Soles and Mason Weber.



The Hillsdale FFA officer team held its annual pie action. All of the proceeds from the auction go toward the Senior FFA Scholarship fund. The chapter raised over $1,000. Drew Turner donated his time to auction off pies at the ceremony.