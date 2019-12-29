There seems to be a thousand different flavors for task and project management. Any try to fit specific niches or specific business models. Some follow unique productivity methodologies. Others are purpose built for a particular type of industry.



Asana was created by a couple of ex-Facebook employees who were tasked at Facebook to improve productivity. It was first launched in 2012 and is now worth over $1 billion according to Techcrunch.



Asana is certainly easy to get started with. Just click the plus button and start typing the description of the task. It all autosaves as you fill out each form field, attach files or make comments.



From there, you can make tasks fairly complicated. You can add custom fields to the task such as open form fields (like adding a customer name to the task, location, etc) or even predefined selectors like a drop down (such as custom priority levels). You can even set up custom notification rules per task.



One nice feature with Asana tasks is you can create a custom form to handle task intake. These forms could be given to your customers when they make a request, employees to quickly submit tasks to a department, or just handle intake of todos.



Tasks can then be organized by project. Projects in Asana are basically what they sound like - a grouping of related tasks. The really nice thing about how Asana handles projects is you can really customize the project view. This includes a list view, kanban boards, and chronological timelines.



While Asana is a pretty neat task management tool, there are a few things I dislike about Asana but this is mostly due to my day to day needs for my work. As mentioned earlier, there are many, many different types of task management software options available on the market. The trick is finding the one you like and fits your needs.



One of the main complaints I have about Asana is that each task does not have an easy to use unique identifier (such as a number). I have hundreds of tasks for myself and my team at any given time. My team is also completely remote. This makes referring to tasks difficult when the only way to identify the task is by description. It has also led to a number of duplicative tasks entered without an easy way to refer them back to each other.



My other frustration is that while it is easy in Asana to understand what you need to do and where all of your tasks are, it is much more difficult to find where your whole team is at. Sure you can look up a person or create a report, but a lot of these steps are tedious or only give you a partial picture.



Overall Asana is a nice tool. You just need to know what context to use it in. If you need something as more of a todo list or general project guide, Asana can be a great tool. If you are doing something more technical with a distributed team...you may want to consider other options. Their entry level plan is free but has limited features and limits the number of users to 15. From there plans start at $10.99 per user but there are free trials of those tiers. If you would like to check Asana out, you can get started at asana.com.



— Brian Boyer is the managing partner of Web Pyro (http://?www.webpyro.com) located in Wooster.