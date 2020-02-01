Ashland County youth members brought in to the Ashland County Fairgrounds their 86 steers to mark the official start of their 2020 Market Steer Program.



Committee members assisted to set-up the temporary gates alongside the stalls of the coliseum on a weekend in January. The youth would complete official paperwork then unload their haltered project animal to be weighed, numbered with new ear tags and also, if desired, given vaccine and/or de-wormed. DVM Kristine LaFever was on hand for the day.



This declared animal would serve the exhibitor as an educational experience in livestock care, management, finances and faithfulness among a vast amount of skills with-in the program. The rate-of gain is calculated from the weight determined while the steer was on the donated scales and would weigh-in again on the day of fair set-up in September.



The Market Steer Committee shared that 17 new members were added to the program for the year.