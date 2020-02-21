WAYNE COUNTY



Baughman Township — Eugene J. and Clara J. Forrer to Peter J. and Kari L. Akers, $85,000.



Michal A. Hohman to Norman R. and Mary L. Good, Fulton Road, $145,000.



Susan D. and Lori D. Yoder to Bryan D. and Heather Y. Cassill, Huprick Road, $120,373.



Jamie N. Gerber and Kyle J. Jordan to Thomas Alexander and Amanda N. Smith, 744 S. Main St., $195,000.



Donald W. Smith to Zelma A. Tibbitts and Sunnitra R. Farnsworth, 529 Center St., $119,000.



Canaan Township — Wells Fargo Bank NA to Mac Homes Unlimited Llc., 9226 Cleveland Road, $95,000.



Paul Younker to Timothy L. and Debra L. Winkler, 8560 N. Geyers Chapel Road, $143,000.



Chippewa Township — Richard T. and Sandra S. Hubiak to Calaboone Farm Llc., 12708 Calaboone Road, $315,000.



H Crew Homes Llc. to Allyson and Brian Zumack, 400 High St., $165,000.



Clinton Township — Larry R. Veverka to PNC Bank National Association, 451 Orchard St., $38,000.



Congress Township — Rodger D. Potter to Thomas T. and Rhonda Piatt, 14246 Gearhart Road, $70,000.



Randy D. and Kimberli J. Koch to Melissa K. and Michael C. Hensel, 9508 W. Easton Road, $168,000.



East Union Township — Bucky R. and Kathi R. King to Eric J. Chaney and Catheryn Lemon, 8110 Buss Road, $195,000.



Franklin Township — Reuben D. and Clara S. Miller to John M. and Katie H. Raber, 3636 Evans Road, $700,000.



Green Township — Amber G. Gasser to Heather L. Beery, 190 W. Main St., $90,000.



Smithville SR 585 DG Llc. to Bic Enterprises, 850 E. Main St., $1,417,060.



Orrville — Harley M. and Ashley K. Hicks to Cole C. and Anna E. Rice, 213 Mohican Ave., $143,400.



Jeffrey D. and Lisa J. Wiles, trustees, to Mason S. and Madison E. Monheim, 1371 Independence Drive, $364,500.



Habitat for Humanity in Wayne County Inc., to Delphine Tarpley, 215 W. Oak St., $150,000.



Daniel S. Steidl to Cletus R. and Annecia J. Schlabach, 2004 Hiram Court, $189,000.



Plain Township — Mary Lou Stoffer to Beverly I. and Sandy L. Hyatt, 1047 Porter Drive, $139,500.



Ki Ja Mar Farms Llc. to Charles R. Wood, 6453 Blachleyville Road Rear, $1,640,000.



Karol K. Mairs to Charles R. Wood, 5871 Heyl Road, $1,556,500.



Rittman — Lois E. Smith to Dale R. Wilson, 56 S. Hickin Ave., $94,900.



Rosalinde M. Blanton, trustee to Todd C. Mohler, 176 N. Main St., $56,000.



Thomas G. and Katrina M. Dunn to Kyle and Martha Martin, 88 N. Fourth St., $113,500.



Carter Jones Lumber Company to Hahn Homes Llc., Chippewa Trail, $36,500.



NVR Inc., a Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan Homes to Taylor A. and Adam J. Richter, 524 Oliver Way, $245,780.



Gilbert Plaza Llc. toNVR Inc., a Virginia Corporation Dba Ryan Homes, Oliver Way, $42,500.



Salt Creek Township — Andy E. and Anna A. Keim to Daniel M. and Marie A. Weaver, 10778 S. Apple Creek Road, $130,000.



Wooster — Karlen Properties Ltd. to Nadelin Home Repair Llc., 212 Spink St., $34,000.



Greg J. and Terez M. Bilinovich to FnB Properties Llc., 557 W. Larwill St., $59,300.



RCJD Properties Llc. to Marjorie A. Ashcraft, 366 Bardon St., $65,000.



RCJD Properties Llc. to Marjorie A. Ashcraft, Bardon St., $65,000.



Joshua and Nancy Troyer to Topview Industries & Services Llc., 533 Spink St., $40,000.



John and Lynette M. Gantz to BGD Wooster Llc., 1108 Pittsburgh Ave., $120,000.



James A. Hauser, trustee to Ryan C. and Rachel M. Ashley, 702 Gasche St., $85,000.



Dwight D. Sprang to PNC Bank National Association, 914 Washington St., $39,000.



Homes By JDM Structures Ltd. to Kyle and Ammerist Waitkunas, 1860 Williams Way, $5,000.



Thomas D. and Donna E. Spitler to Harley and Ashley Hicks, 3104 Shelly Blvd., $222,000.



John R. and Kathleen M. Tisher to Joseph D. Sinay, 917 Concord Drive, $158,900.



Rebecca Lavery, Scarlet Wilkinson and Melanie Renner, co-trustees, to Leland F. Farquharson and Sherri G. Spangler, 858 Pepperwood Drive, $169,900.



Steven S, and Delores Schlegel to Shelby R. Seever, 1560 Smith Drive, $184,000.



Wooster Township — Dale M. Curran and Roxanne K. Hammer to Darris Basinger and Lisa Bauman, 2413 Stahr Lane, $261,500.



Bonnie J. Ackerman to Bucky and Kathi King, 1929 Meadow Drive, $148,300.