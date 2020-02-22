LOUDONVILLE — In March of 2017, the Ohio House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution declaring Ohio’s barns as the state’s official historical architecture structure.



While the title is a mouthful, Tom O’Grady of the Friends of Ohio Barns and executive director of the Southeast Ohio Historical Association, sincerely appreciated the recognition. O’Grady, who addressed a crowd of 130 crammed into the meeting room of the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville on Monday (Feb. 17), has long proclaimed Ohio’s barns as the enduring symbol of the golden age of Ohio, the state until 1900, when it was not only the center of America’s industrial might, and perhaps the pinnacle of the world’s agriculture at the time.



"In 1850, of the 437,578 persons counted in the Census that year in Ohio, 269,600, well over half, were engaged in some sort of farming," O’Grady claimed as he started a lively, 90-minute presentation, one of a series of programs arranged by the Mohican Historical Society in its 2019-20 speaker series. "After the American Revolution, Ohio was the prize, rich, well-watered farmland not far from the Atlantic seaboard.



"Folks migrated west from the coast on three paths, on the Great Lakes to the north, across Pennsylvania from the east, and the Ohio River to the south," he summarized, "from the New England States; the mid-Atlantic, Pennsylvania and Maryland; and the south. Each of these areas brought its own culture, and, in a facet directly related to that culture, its own style of barn. There was the double cribbed log barn and the German bank barn from Pennsylvania; the New England barn, built on flat ground; and the lofty southern barns, with steep roofs and lofted hay gables, reflecting a different land use and farm practice."



DIFFERENT WITH ONE COMMONALITY



While the barns were different, all were built with one commonality, O’Grady said. "Each was made to store loose hay. Baled hay wasn’t thought of in the early 1800s," he said.



Another commonality, he said, with a mixture of pride and amazement, "is that the people who built these structures were master craftsmen, skilled, trained workers whose products were as beautiful as churches, and more enduring. Tragically, from a historic perspective, is the reality that none of these craftsmen left written records. Today we don’t know who they were, how they were trained, what they were paid. All we have is their work, magnificent structures across the state, all different but all with some similarities.



"We do know," he continued, "what tools these craftsmen used, just a few tools, the full in ax, broad ax, whipsaw and adze. Barns, at least their frames, were put together on the ground, and in the early days, no metal went into barn construction. Frames were joined by mortice and tenon, sometimes strengthened by wooden pegs. Most barns were built from timber taken right on the property, back when much of Ohio was covered by a primeval forest.



"In some barns, huge beams were fashioned from a single tree," he said. "I measured one that was 12 inches by 12 inches by 60 feet, and I am told there is a beam in an Ohio barn a full 80 feet long. Those are huge pieces of timber!"



THE BARN BUILDERS



Who were the barn builders?



"We really don’t know," O’Grady said. "Similarities in some barns that tell us that the same crews built them. In Fairfield County (Lancaster) there are five very similar barns that we are pretty sure were made by the same crew, but there are others in the area very different, probably by another crew and maybe at another time.



"In eastern Ohio are some pure examples of barn construction, the double cribbed log barn, the New England Barn, the southern barn, but further west, particularly in northwest Ohio and across the border into Indiana and Illinois, the barns became hybrids, containing features of each of the ‘pure’ barn styles," O’Grady continued. "The earliest barns had a two-sided roof, while later incorporated the gambrel, or several-sided roof, and later still a round roof. Each change increased the amount of storage space inside the barn.



"When folks see cupolas atop barns, they think they were there for ornament, but they weren’t," he added. "Cupolas were built to channel wind currents into the barn to cool the interior in the summer. Similarly, some barns have owls’ holes, called that as owls could get through them, shaped like moons, stars and other designs, but there again for ventilation, as well as for identity by the barn owner. Barn owners also painted white trim around and above barn doors and windows, allegedly to keep witches away. There are even a few round barns, including four built in Perry County (Somerset), and another on the fairgrounds in Fairfield County. I’ve never heard a logical explanation for the round barn."



GOLDEN AGE OF BARN CONSTRUCTION



If barns reflect the Golden Age of Ohio, the late 1800s and early 1900s mark the greatest days for barn construction, with huge and ornate structures built, for instance, in the Barberton and Columbus areas for industrial level farms, that looked like castles. Most of these huge barns were later destroyed by fire, which, O’Grady anecdotally said, "is the reason farmers chewed tobacco rather than smoked it."



You often see barns that have collapsed, he added. "Usually this was caused when the interior structure of the barn was somehow altered," he said. "There was a reason for everything inside an early barn, and to change it would invite disaster."



There was even a time, O’Grady said, "when you could order a mail order barn from Sears Roebuck or other suppliers. We found one ad that showed a barn kit for sale for $993. That sounds like a bargain to me, because you could not build barns like this today for any amount. These barns were built to last 1,000 years."



He also noted that the interior of a filled barn was like an isolated ecosystem, filled with insects, rodents, barn swallows, owls and hawks, spiders, cats and dogs, and ducks and chickens.



O’Grady said the salvaging of the barn at Malabar Farm brought to light the lost art of timber framing several years ago.



LOSING BARNS



"The saddest thing is that we are losing barns at an alarming rate," he said. "Some of this through neglect, sometimes by fire, and more alarmingly, some people are tearing down their barns and selling the pieces to be rebuilt out west or in the south, where people put a higher value on the old and enduring construction."



To stem this tide, the Friends of Ohio Barns offers three awards annually for barn salvation, one for best agricultural use, one for repurposed use and one for best barn stewardship.



O’Grady said the crowd at the Loudonville museum greatly exceeded meetings of the Friends of Ohio Barns. About 90 folding chairs were set up in the meeting room, with another 40 or so people standing around the perimeter of the room, in the doorways, and, for a few, squatted on the floor.



"We didn’t expect this many," Museum Curator Kenny Libben said. Earlier Historical Society programs, when a large crowd was expected, were held in the Ohio Theatre.



Next program in the Society’s speaker series, on Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m., is "Terrorizing Immigrants and Catholics: The KKK in the 1920s" given by William Trollinger, professor of history at the University of Dayton. In the 20s, Libben indicated, the Klan had an estimated 400,000 members in Ohio.