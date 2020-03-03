Beef School programs



WOOSTER — Wayne County Extension is offering a four-evening beef school series March 3, 10, 17 and 24. Topics include BQA-Transportation certification with Steve Boyles (OSU Extension Beef Specialist), Carcass evaluation and beef grading with Certified Angus Beef, Stored forage production focusing on baleage production/feeding as well as forage evaluation and feeding lower quality dry hay, and an update of recent beef research topics from The Ohio State University with Dr. Ale Relling (OSU Dept. of Animal Sciences). All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. Meetings will be at the Wayne County Administration Building in the commissioners meeting room (top floor) 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster, except for the March 10 meeting which will be held at the Certified Angus Beef Culinary Building, 344 Riffle Road, Wooster. The cost of the beef school is $20/ farm for all four sessions or choose to attend only individual sessions for a $6/ session fee. Register with the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722. More information available at https://wayne.osu.edu/program-areas/agriculture-and-natural-resources/4-evening-beef-school-series-march.



Hay Quality and Beef Herd Health Update meeting



SUGARCREEK — The Tuscarawas County Extension office is offering a one-night Hay Quality and Beef Herd Health Update meeting on Thursday, March 5 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sugarcreek Livestock Auction. No charge for the meeting. Pre-register by March 3 to the Tuscarawas County Extension office at 330-339-2337.



Regional e-Fields Meeting



COSHOCTON — Regional e-Fields Meeting: Learn more about the 2019 on-farm e-fields trials, specifically about on-farm trials that were conducted in this area of the state. The meeting also includes a farmer panel and opportunity to discuss future on-farm research projects. The meeting will be held on March 10 from 6-9 p.m. at the Coshocton County Services Building, Room B100, located at 724 South 7th St., Coshocton. Contact the Coshocton County Extension office at 740-622-2265 to RSVP.



Mid-Ohio Small Farm Conference



MANSFIELD — The 2020 mid-Ohio Small Farm Conference will Saturday, March 14 in Ovalwood Hall on the Ohio State University Mansfield campus, 1760 University Drive in Mansfield. Conference registration opens at 8 a.m., the program begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes by 3:30 p.m. The theme of the small farm conference is "Sowing Seeds for Success." Throughout the day, participants will choose from more than 30 topics, and attend four different breakout sessions. General topic tracks that participants will choose from include horticulture, produce production, natural resources, livestock, specialty crops, farm management, marketing and miscellaneous.



The cost of the conference is $75 per person including lunch and handout materials. Registration deadline is March 6. For more information about the conference, including a conference brochure listing specific topic titles, presentation times and presenters, along with a registration form, go to http://go.osu.edu/osufarmconference2020. For answers to specific questions, call the OSU Morrow County Extension office at 419-947-1070.



Women in Agriculture Conference



MASSILLON — This year’s conference convenes on Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the RG Drage Career Technical Center, 2800 Richville Drive SE in Massillon. All women and young women (high school age) who are interested in, involved in, or want to become involved with food, agricultural, or natural resources production or small business are encouraged and welcomed to attend.



The conference program features an agency/ vendor fair and 18 educational breakout sessions presented by OSU Extension educators, producers and partner agencies. Sessions focus around five themes: Business and Finance, Plants and Animals, Communication, Home and Family and Special Interest (areas of specific interest to attendees). Farm and Dairy Editor, Rebecca Miller, is the conference featured keynote speaker. Her presentation will engage and enlighten participants on "Clinging to context in a noisy world: Don’t lose sight of your ‘why’."



Interested individuals can register for the conference online at http://go.osu.edu/eowia2020. Cost of the conference is $55 for adult participants and $30 for students. Conference fee includes conference participation, continental breakfast, lunch and conference handouts. Deadline for registration is Thursday, March 12.



Dairy Service Unit annual meeting/banquet



WOOSTER — The Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit will hold its annual meeting/ banquet on the evening of March 19 at the Buckeye Agricultural Museum. It is an evening to celebrate the dairy industry with dairy production awards, recognition of outstanding dairy youth and scholarship winners, naming of 2020 dairy ambassadors, visiting with fellow dairy producers, and good food including milk, cheese and ice cream. Please RSVP to the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 by March 12. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and concludes by 9 p.m. Cost for the evening is $10/ person. More information about the evening and program is available at https://wayne.osu.edu/news/annual-wayne-ashland-dairy-service-unit-banquet-march-19-2020.



Fertilizer certification



WOOSTER — SB 150 established that all private and commercial fertilizer applicators who apply commercial fertilizer (not manure) to more than 50 acres are required to obtain fertilizer certification. Fertilizer applied through the planter box as a starter fertilizer is not included in this requirement.



Wayne and Holmes County Extension offices are offering a fertilizer applicator certification training on Friday, March 27 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in the commissioner's meeting room, located on the top floor of the Wayne County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. The cost of the certification training is $35/ person. Pre-register by contacting the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722.