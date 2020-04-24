City of Ashland



316 E. Main St., Ashland; Donna P. Gern by PSO to City of Ashland; $70,140 .



514 E. Liberty St., Ashland; David R. Miller to Adam B. Pees and Ellyn F. Meade; $117, 900.



409 Pleasant St., Ashland; PNC Bank to Jason Eric Hoak and Chad Christopher Owens; $24,000.



716 Edgehill Ave., Ashland; Rachel D. Painter to Madison K. Szabo; $101,000.



106 W. 10th St., Ashland; Adlou, Ltd to Daniel, Ltd; $64,000.



290 S. Countryside Drive, Ashland; Grady B. Justice and Nicole Stier Justice to Albert Spieldenner and Michelle F. Spieldenner; $250,000.



1455 Southwood Drive, Ashland; Denny D. and Randi P. Bittle to Aaron D. and Ashley M. Kline; $290,000.



1490 Orange Road, Ashland; Terry and Mary A. Adkins to Austin W. Miles; $67,000.



228 Lindale Ave., Ashland; Matthew Lehnhart to William F. Shannon Sr.; $165,000.



Green Township



891 Township Road 2375, Perrysville; Jerry and Denise Burton to Dustin B. Martin and Logan N. Martin; $161,000.



Hanover Township



424 W. Main St., Loudonville; Loudonville Canoe Rentals, Inc. to Loudonville Canoe Livery, LLC; 5.0 acres; $297,500.



Jackson Township



2085 Tarragon Drive, West Salem; His Amazing Grace Trust to Jordan J. Swart and Shelby M Swart; $128,000.



Loudonville



236 S. Market St., Loudonville; Adam and Diane Tourmoux to Alexis Heffelfinger and Greg Griffin; $89,000.



Mifflin Township



606 Lakeview Road, Ashland; Betty R. Thomas to Regie D. Lloyd; $105,000.



Milton Township



28.019 acres Township Road 1506, Ashland; Penton Properties, LLC to Alba Longa, LLC; $154,104.50.



Mohican Township



2.034 acres on Ohio 95, Jeromesville; Mark Taylor to Roger T. Voltz and Lori A. Voltz; $21,000.



Sullivan Township



655 Township Road 150, Sullivan; Edward A. Brosius to Matthew T. Polley and Jennifer Polley; $174,000.