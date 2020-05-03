With most communications being virtual at the moment, the concept of webinars are becoming even more popular.



It is a great way to reach out to your audience regardless if they are remote or local (since most local in-person gatherings around the country are cancelled).



It should be noted that a webinar is different from an online meeting.



In a meeting, screens are all shared, anyone can talk, and overall, most everyone is considered equal. This is a many-to-many communication format.



In a webinar, the host has control over who can talk and who can share their screen. Webinars are one-to-many presentations.



Most webinar hosting services will have the same basic tools. You will have "hosts" (who will have complete control over the webinar experience) and "panelists" (who are given the right to speak or share their screen).



The "audience" on the other hand is just there to watch. The host may opt to have the audience participate such as allowing questions to be asked (via text in a chat window), vote in a poll or even have their mics turned on.



You may also opt to have the webinar recorded. This will allow you to share the video of the webinar with those who could not attend. Most webinars run about an hour, including questions and answers. Any more and you will have trouble getting people to commit and stay for the full webinar.



Adding some layers of interactivity is also helpful. This may include such things as polls or submitted questions. One tool that I have seen often used is called Sli.do (website URL is literally sli.do). Here audience members can ask questions and vote up or down other questions asked. Great for Q and A at the end of the webinar.



There are a number of options to use to conduct a webinar. Common meeting apps such as Zoom and GoToMeeting have webinar versions. They function like their typical meeting applications but give more control to the host and limit the control of the audience (for example controlling who can talk).



There are a few dedicated webinar applications. TwentyThree and BigMarker are two systems that are very webinar (rather than meeting) focused. They have all kinds of cool tools built into them, including marketing and integrations into other platforms like Zapier or Salesforce.



For those who are more adventurous (or just have a developer handy) they also include deeper integrations into your website and offer API access.



Finally, you will want to make sure you have good communication with your audience. Most webinar providers will have built-in automatic emails that you can have sent you. You should make sure each has helpful and relevant information.



You should have emails go out for confirming their registration, reminders at least within 24 hours of the start time, and afterwards thanking viewers for their attendance. You may also want to send a recording of the webinar to those that signed up but were not in attendance.



Conducting webinars can be a lot of fun. If you have a good audience you will receive questions, comments and other interactions from people you would have never had the opportunity to see in person.



Don’t be disappointed if your first webinar is a dud. It is like anything else in marketing. Experiment and track the results. You’ll eventually find the sweet spot for yourself and your audience.