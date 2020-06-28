Village Motors continues as Ram ag dealership



MILLERSBURG — Village Motors Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Millersburg has renewed its commitment to the area farm community by retaining its designation as an official RAM Agriculture Dealership, according to a news release from Village Motors.



"Trucks are a critical tool on the farm and ranch, especially during the spring season," said Tom Poorman, commercial sales manager at Village Motor, in a prepared statement."The work of the farm and ranch cannot be delayed, and it cannot be conducted without these implements. That is why we, with the Department of Homeland Security ‘Essential Industry’ designation, have elected to remain open during this critical spring season, in service to our farm and ranch customers."



The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables Village Motor CDJR to be able to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers that provides a first ever return on their truck investment. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the over 4,500 farm families in Ohio know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture. Farmers who purchase a new Ram truck from Village Motor CDJR can then access AgPack.



To see this exclusive offer available only through a Ram Agriculture Dealership go to: https://www.ramagdealer.com/



To retain this elite dealer group designation as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, Village Motor CDJR is required to maintain a minimum of three team members who have successfully completed an agricultural training program, created by farmers and ranchers, that has been peer reviewed for agricultural and educational correctness, and carries several industry endorsements.



Village Motor CDJR also continues to participate in continuing education that extends its knowledge of everything important to Ohio agriculture, as it happens in real time. Ongoing education, combined with what the ag specialists learned through the Ag Awareness curriculum, will help the dealership to be an educated partner with area agriculture by pro-actively anticipating and meeting the changing demands of its farm customers.



To learn more about the program, call any of the Ram Agricultural Specialists at Village Motor CDJR, 330-674-2055, or stop by and visit them at 784 Wooster Road, Millersburg, or at www.ramagdealer.com/ram-agpack-promo.



Jarrett recognized for green environment initiatives



ORRVILLE — Food Logistics has named Jarrett to the Top Green Providers list for 2020.



Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry.



Jarrett’s green initiatives include a paperless initiative, in which over 637,000 invoices, 93% of total invoices, have been sent electronically over the last three years, as opposed to printed out on paper. Water fountains were replaced in all buildings with reusable water bottle fillers to minimize plastic water bottle use.



Jarrett’s maintenance and service center, Jarrett Fleet Services, scraps aluminum and steel. The 70-foot-long sandblasting bay sustainably reclaims and reuses its sandblasting media. 80% of the metal shot, used to blast paint and rust off steel equipment, can be reused thousands of times.



Jarrett’s warehousing space in Orrville is operated by motion sensored lights. This saves energy by lighting up only when prompted by movement in the section of the warehouse that is being utilized.



"Investing in green technology and sustainable initiatives are a priority for us at Jarrett. We see doing our part to contribute to a more energy efficient world as a business best practice," Mike Jarrett, president and CEO of Jarrett said. "Our goal is to reduce waste, whether that be material or energy, throughout supply chains, warehousing, and fleet services."



"From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year over year," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics.



For more information about Jarrett, visit www.gojarrett.com, email info@gojarrett.com, or call 877-392-9811.