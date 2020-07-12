Buehler’s names vice president of operations



WOOSTER — Buehler’s Fresh Foods has named Paul Stefaniuk as vice president of operations, effective July 6. Stefaniuk will report directly to Buehler’s President & CEO, Dan Shanahan, and oversee store operations and related functions.



Jamie Leach awarded grant



STERLING — The National Association of Realtors and the Good Neighbor Society have announced the recipients of the 12th annual Volunteering Works grants and mentoring program. The program matches Realtors who work on newer, small-scale charitable initiatives with mentors and provides funding support to individual volunteer efforts. Jamie Leach of Marinello Realty in Sterling is a 2020 recipient.



The five Volunteering Works recipients will receive a $1,000 seed grant and a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of the Good Neighbor Society, comprised of past recipients of NAR’s annual Good Neighbor Awards for volunteer service.



In 2017, Leach founded Lolo’s Ark Inc., a nonprofit organization for foster parents who open their homes and hearts to area children in need. She will receive guidance from 2019 Honorable Mention recipient Kristy Payne of Keller Williams Realty in Edmond, Oklahoma. A former foster mom and founder of Fostering Sweet Dreams, Payne will provide strategic planning, fundraising and volunteer recruitment assistance.



Everence to celebrate 75th anniversary virtually



GOSHEN, Indiana – Everence is not letting social distancing deter plans to commemorate the organization’s 75th anniversary.



Instead of an in-person gathering, the faith-based financial services company will celebrate virtually, with a videocast scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. (EDT).



"It’s not how we originally envisioned kicking off our year-long anniversary observance," said Ken Hochstetler, Everence president and CEO, in a prepared statement. "But this virtual alternative now enables us to include even more of our members, partners and friends in recognizing this meaningful organizational milestone and all those who have driven our stewardship mission over the years."



Founded in 1945, Everence (then known as Mennonite Mutual Aid/MMA) began as a way to support Mennonite conscientious objectors returning from Civilian Public Service assignments following World War II. By offering loans to help CPSers and their families as they returned to their home communities, the organization became a new way for church members to carry out the historic Anabaptist practice of sharing financial burdens with one another through mutual aid. Everence Financial has offices in Kidron and Hartville. Everence Federal Credit Union has a branch in Kidron.



The July 19 videocast will feature comments from John D. Roth, Ph.D., Goshen College Professor of History and author of the new Herald Press book, Where the People Go: Community, Generosity, and the Story of Everence. Roth is originally from Killbuck and graduated from Central Christian School in Kidron. Other church and community leaders will also share comments and reflections. Music will be provided by the Walking Roots Band, a Harrisonburg, Virginia-based acoustic folk and roots music group.



To watch the anniversary videocast and find more information about Everence, visit everence.com/75years.