Tee Jaye’s Country Place Restaurants will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sept. 12 by offering Barnyard Busters for $2.99 at all eight of its central Ohio restaurants.

Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of Tee Jaye’s Country Place Restaurants has heard of the Barnyard Buster.

The dish that features two biscuits, two eggs and country fries with country gravy cascaded over the top sells by the thousands every week across the chain’s eight restaurants in central Ohio.

But when Jules Sokol, the late patriarch of the restaurant, rolled out the entrée for his family, they had an entirely different view of the meal.

"We told him, that looks ugly," son Randy Sokol said. "You won’t sell any."

They were out-voted and the Barnyard Buster debuted on the menu in 1980 for $1.99.

As part of its 50th anniversary, all eight Tee Jaye’s will roll back the prices on the Barnyard Buster to $2.99 on Sept. 12 – the day the first Tee-Jaye’s opened at 1385 Parsons Ave.

"We have a lot of great food but nothing as popular as the Barnyard Buster," said Dayna Sokol Sandsten, president of the company.

Jules Sokol worked in the family insurance business before he left to open restaurants, with no experience.

"He didn’t care," Randy Sokol said. "He just wanted out of the insurance business."

Jules Sokol was responsible for starting the Beverlee Drive-Ins in 1951, which expanded to 28 locations across Ohio, mostly in small towns.

After he fell ill with myriad health problems, the drive-ins began to suffer and eventually were closed, the last in 1968.

Randy Sokol said his father didn’t leave one bill unpaid; everyone from food purveyors to restaurant suppliers eventually was made whole.

Undaunted, Jules Sokol and his wife, Nita, bought the Hasty Tasty on Parsons Avenue, which was renamed Tee Jaye’s, taking the first initial from his partner Tom Parker – reformatted to Tee because Nita liked to golf – and Randy’s middle name.

The Parsons Avenue store was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a schedule the other stores also adopted. (There were once 13 Tee Jaye’s restaurants.)

"My mom said life for a lot of people doesn’t stop at 11 o’clock," Sandsten said.

It was first going to be a burger joint, but the couple soon found there was a real desire for home-style comfort fare, so they expanded the menu. But in March, when the COVID-19 crisis forced restaurants to temporarily close and then limit the number of on-premises diners, the restaurants switched to breakfast-through-dinner hours.

"Thank God for carryout," said Sandsten, who would not disclose the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the stores.

The Sokol siblings all worked in the restaurant at some point but only Dayna remains, replacing Randy as president when he branched out and eventually formed Sokol & Associates, a business brokerage specializing in restaurants.

Beverlee Sokol left the business in 1999. Ronni Sokol, who lives in Texas, helps with the company’s social media.

Jules and Nita Sokol were known for taking their kids on trips to the South to check out food that would inspire the Tee Jaye’s menu, from cornmeal pancakes to chicken-fried steak – even liver and onions – all homemade, of course, Dayna said.

"It’s a history," Beverlee said of the anniversary. "It is. It’s a legacy."

With no one in the extended family to take over the business, the chain likely will be sold when Dayna, 60, retires.

"We really think the business has a lot of growth left," Randy said.

First-meal deal

Saying that school breakfast was a big part of his life, Ryan Bryson is giving back.

The owner of SuperChef’s Breakfast and More is giving away a free meal to any central Ohio school student.

SuperChef’s is offering one new meal a week – this week it’s Apple Jacks-glazed waffles inspired by Apple Jack cereal – served with a piece of fruit.

The meals are available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Downtown location, 199 E. Broad St.

Call-ahead orders are preferred.

"They can give you virtual classrooms but they can’t give you virtual meals," said the 2005 graduate of Columbus Alternative High School who left law school to pursue a career in the restaurant business.

