Doug McCollough, chief information officer for the city of Dublin. is co-founder of Black Tech Columbus, an organization seeking to provide a communal space and connections in central Ohio for people of color in the technology industry.

In the central Ohio tech scene, Doug McCollough almost needs no introduction. The chief information officer for the city of Dublin cut his teeth in the private sector with Lucent and has held multiple state and local government tech management positions.

So he’s seen the struggle for inclusion from all sides — from within government under public pressure to increase diversity, from the corporate side as companies seek to change their culture, and as the only African-American in the room plenty of times. In 2018, McCullough joined a group of local Black tech workers to create Black Tech Columbus, an organization seeking to provide a communal space and connections in central Ohio.

He spoke with Columbus CEO about how Black Tech Columbus — and the central Ohio tech community — are working to get more people of color into the industry.

Question: Do you see opportunities for people of color here?

McCullough: As an African-American man in tech, particularly in central Ohio, I’ve been impressed really around the fact that the industry has so much opportunity. For decades, the market has been going crazy, salaries have been very high and we’ll do anything to find people. And I felt that was wonderful, talking to other Black people looking for opportunities here.

But I noticed that of those I told, many say, "I’m not seeing them." So in developing relationships with hirers and leaders around why are you not finding the candidates you look for, I note a gap in what we say — we want a more diverse tech team — and diverse tech candidates not crossing that chasm.

Q: How are you hoping Black Tech Columbus helps with that mission?

McCullough: First, we started out with an authentic space, because often Black tech professionals don’t feel able to be their authentic selves at work. So we created space to come speak openly, learn, feel connected and welcomed. And then we immediately got to three focus areas — one, learning communities; two, professional development; and three, social networking.

If you enter the industry at entry level, you may be talented, you may have skills and the desire to go in an upward motion. But if you have nothing to light your path to the most promising trajectories, you are not likely to go those directions. To get on that path, you need other professionals to say, "Hey, I've been in the industry for 15 years, I’m a senior architect, or data scientist, or cybersecurity professional, this is what you need to do today to put you on a path to this level of income and influence in your organization."

Also, we needed to begin to be more social with each other and invite others to these activities. We get a lot of leaders, recruiters, not Black, coming and being social with these Black folks where they feel more comfortable. And as a result we develop relationships with HR, tech managers who come around, and that is the goal.

Q: Why are efforts like Black Tech necessary?

McCullough: When something like this gets created, it’s like oxygen gets pumped into the room and people suddenly are able to breathe. For many African-American professionals, the feeling of isolation can be quite painful. There is anxiety over so many issues, and no one to talk to about it. What we offer is such a simple product, a space for you to come and talk to others openly.

We’re seeing an extraordinarily positive reaction. (People say) thank goodness you are here … people are making relationships within the network that are fulfilling for them.

Q: Are you seeing efforts to create change in the tech community, too?

McCullough: I’ll say we have had a very positive reaction from the tech community in central Ohio who have truly thrown open doors and been supportive. The attitude from many organizations has been, "We’d like to do more, will you partner with us?"

But many of them are failing with the best intentions. We’ve not moved any needles. They’re attempting to recruit using our network, but they have not changed their recruiting practices, and not done anything about retention, mentorships, that Black people need specifically to be successful in organizations. That’s not an indictment, it’s just obvious that our conversation is not over yet.

