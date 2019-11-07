To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Through Nov. 24: "Design by Time", featuring an international field of designers who explore the passage of time in fashion, furniture, textiles, vessels, kicks off the 2019-20 season at The College of Wooster Art Museum inside Ebert Art Center, 1220 Beall Ave. (Closed Oct. 5-14). CWAM is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Information, www.wooster.edu/offices/museum/ or call 330-263-2495 or 330-263-2388.



Through Nov. 13: National juried exhibition, "COMPASSION: The Art of Healing," the Coburn Gallery at Ashland University. Focuses on the humanitarian nature of the healing process as seen through the arts. Features 30 works. Free and open to the public. Coburn Gallery, is at 331 College Ave., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



Through-Dec. 14: Kevin Walton Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Smithville artist Kevin Walton paints landscapes, portraits and still lifes inspired by a love of history. Free and open to the public during arts center hours (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday) in Looney and Gault Galleries.



Nov. 7-9: Christmas in the Village, Walnut Creek, shops in and around village will be holding special events and sales. Nov. 8, community candle and tree lighting on the square (about 30 minutes). Christmas music, free popcorn, coffee and hot chocolate. Members of the East Holmes Fire Department will give each child a bag of treats. Take time to check out the fire truck, thank the firefighters and EMT’s for their service, and be sure to wish everyone around you a Merry Christmas!



Nov. 8: Barefoot McCoy, 60s folk and peace music, 6-8 p.m., Friday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 8-9: Christmas in the Village, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Navarre. About 20 local businesses offering passports and maps; turn in passports to be in drawing for gift basket (also a basket for children). Breakfast with Santa Saturday, 7:30-9 a.m. at YMCA; 10 a.m., parade. Also offered will be trolly rides, live music, crafts, cookies and cocoa, animal petting, live artisan crafters and more.



Nov. 8-10: "The Curious Savage," a family friendly comedy, presented by Kingsway Christian School, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door or by calling the school at 330-683-0012.



Nov. 9: College of Wooster’s Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Freedlander Theater, 329 E. University St., Wooster. Concert will feature tenor saxophone soloist Blue Lou Marini from the Original Blues Brothers Band. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at Buehler’s Milltown and Towne Market, the Wilson Bookstore, or at the door the night of the concert. For more information, contact Jeff Lindberg at 330-263-2047 or jlindberg@wooster.edu.



Nov. 9: "Gingerbread House" Family Clay Workshop, ages 4-adult, 10 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Up to three family members can work together for one fee; ages 4-8 must be accompanied by at least one adult; ages 8-plus may attend unaccompanied. $30 members, $35 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Nov. 9: Little Steve O duo with John Markovic – Classic Blues (Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan) 6-8 p.m. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 9: Night Hike and Campfire, 7 p.m. View the autumn stars and a nearly full moon at Wooster Memorial Park. Take a fall hike by moonlight and/or enjoy the campfire. Meet at the Education Parking Area. Be prepared for the weather and trail conditions. Children must be accompanied by adults.



Nov. 10: "If Music is a Place," 4:30 p.m., Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St., Wooster. Carrie deLapp-Culver, soprano, and James Marron, guitar; folk songs arranged for guitar and soprano from the British Isles, U.S., and Spain. Free and open to the public. For more information, 330-263-2419.



Nov. 10: Songbird Samantha Servais, soulful voice and smooth guitar performing Karen Carpenter and other great female classics, 2-5 p.m. Sunday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 11: Glass Pendant-Making Workshop, ages 8-adult, 4-6 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Glass Artist Sheree Ferrato from Verite Glass of Oberlin, will teach the process of making a fused dichronic pendant or pair of earrings. $35 members, $45 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Nov. 12: Kid Kulture and The Trio benefit concert and sharing of testimonies, 8-10 p.m., Upper Chapel of the Jack and Deb Miller Chapel, 456 College Ave., Ashland. Presented by Ashland University Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Free and open to the public; freewill offering will be taken for students who plan to participate in the Dominican Republic Sports and Services Mission Trip in May.



Nov. 13: Before The Shine, live music, 7-9 p.m., The Winery at Wolf Creek, 2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton.



Nov. 15: Brad Fuller classic oldies Rock & Roll (John Denver to Jim Croce hits) 6-8 p.m. Friday music is free to winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 15-16: Madrigal Feast, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Wayne County, 3186 Burbank Road, Wooster. Feast and entertainment (vegetarian options and vegan upon request). Nov. 15, doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.; Nov 16, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets: $35/person; $30 each for two or more. Online purchase only www.uufwc.org. Tickets not available at the door.



Nov. 16: "Abandoned Buildings of Wayne, Holmes, Ashland, Richland and Coshocton Counties" 9:30 a.m. program for the meeting of The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club. This photographic journey will be presented by photojournalist and author Barbara Lang. A Wooster native, Barb currently lives on a dairy farm in northwest Holmes County. She loves to travel and finds photographic inspiration in nature and history. The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot. Free and open to the public. More information available at www.twcnpc.com.



Nov. 16: The Return, classic oldies Rock & Roll (Moody Blues to Byrds), 6-8 p.m. Music is inside. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 16-17: Wayne Center Ballet presents "Winter Sleighride." Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Orrville High School Auditorium. Join a magical journey of adventure, wonder, and hope as we bring to life a ballet inspired by the holiday favorite "The Night Before Christmas." Tickets $15 adults, $8 students/seniors at www.wayneartscenter.org/visit, or call 330-264-2787.



Nov. 17: Gretchen Pleuss – Joni Mitchell style singer songwriter, 6-8 p.m. Friday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 17: Cantate Singers fall concert, "The Journey," featuring a wide variety of musical genres, and celebrating the 150th anniversary of Christ Church UCC, Orrville, 5 p.m. Christ Church UCC, 301 N. Main St. Orrville. Free will offering will be taken.



Nov. 18: Zack, live music, 7-9 p.m., The Winery at Wolf Creek, 2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton.



Nov. 20: Music on Market features the Hall of Fame Chorus, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



Nov. 20: Jim Gill, live music, 7-9 p.m., The Winery at Wolf Creek, 2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Barberton.



Nov. 22: Nouvelle Ere Wine Studio, 156 E. Liberty St., Wooster, doors open at 4 p.m. for a holiday wine tasting. Also enjoy a Window Wonderland Holiday Open House with music by singer/ songwriter Jim Gill.



Nov. 22: California Kenny – Eagles to Hank Williams style singer songwriter, 6-8 p.m. Friday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 23: Gary Bonewitz – Classic Country and Oldies, 6-8 p.m. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 23: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Traditional music by Fourpence, instruction and prompting by Susan English. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com



Nov. 24: Brad Fuller classic oldies Rock & Roll (John Denver to Jim Croce hits) 2-4 p.m. Sunday music free to winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 29: Gary Bonewitz – Classic Country and Oldies, 6-8 p.m. Friday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Nov. 30: Sgt. Pepper Desmond Wall – British invasion classics, 6-8 p.m. Music is inside. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 1: Robin Roseberry, 2-4 p.m. Singing tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s as well as Jazz and Blues. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 6: Downtown Wooster Churches Walking Tour from 5-8 p.m. Presented by the downtown churches, Main Street Wooster and the Commercial & Savings Bank.



Dec. 6: Gretchen Pleuss – Joni Mitchell style singer songwriter, 6-8 p.m. Friday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 7: Frank Sinatra Christmas Special by Jim Stoner, 6-8 p.m. Music will be inside. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 7: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Dick Mackey, cuer Phyllis Burdette. Help Santa Toy donations. For information, 330-264-2725.



Dec. 7: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and opening at 6 p.m. (closing 8:30 p.m.) Music, treats, crafts, plus St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus posing for photos and family memories. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. All events free.



Dec. 7: Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., instruction included, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick; Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com



Dec 7-8: The Nutcracker presented by Ballet Wooster. Dec. 7, 7 p.m. and Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Wooster High School Performing Arts Center. A cast of over 90 dancers plus magical sets and costumes and 100% chance of snow! Adults $14, students, seniors, children $10. Tickets at www.balletwooster.org.



Dec. 8: Christmas in the Village with all of the Smithville Community Historical Society buildings at both locations decorated and craftsmen working. Orrville Community Band Christmas Concert, 3 p.m. in Historic Church of God. Rides on the "Kid Wagon" between the two campuses. St. Nicholas and Mrs. Claus available for photos and family memories. All events free.



Dec. 8: Barefoot McCoy – 60s folk and peace music, 2-5 p.m. Sunday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 13: Robin Roseberry, 6-8 p.m., singing tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s as well as Jazz and Blues. Friday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 13: Red Lantern Flames Square Dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Red Lantern Barn, 13144 W. 7th St., Brewster. Caller Dan Austen; cuer Linda Warren. Jingle Bell Rock. For information, Sharon at 330-575-0857.



Dec. 14: Burning River Brass plays at 1:30 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St., as part of the Music on Market series. Free will offering will be collected.



Dec. 14: Little Steve O duo with John Markovic – Classic Blues (Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan) 6-8 p.m. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 15: Songbird Samantha Servais – soulful voice and smooth guitar performing Karen Carpenter and other great female classics, 2-5 p.m. Sunday music is free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 20: Gary Bonewitz – Classic Country and Oldies, 6-8 p.m. Friday music free for winery customers. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Music is inside. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 21: The Return - classic oldies Rock & Roll (Moody Blues to Byrds), 6-8 p.m. Music is inside. Take own food or purchase meat and cheese plates. Blue Barn Winery, 4407 Columbus Road, Wooster; 330-575-1028.



Dec. 21: Gnat Boxer Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Ida Sue School, 226 Oldman Road, Wooster. Caller Neil Harner, cuer Linda Warren. Annual All-Star Christmas Cookie Bake Off. For information, 330-264-2725.



Jan. 17: Music on Market features Music by Two (Nancy Davis an Sharon Johnson, two pianos) at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



Jan. 28: Wayne County High School Play Festival from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Dalton Local Auditorium. Free admission



Feb. 9: Tri-County High School Honors Band Concert at 2:30 p.m. at McGaw Chapel, College of Wooster. Free admission



Feb. 14: "Mamma Mia!" directed by Ashland University associate professor of theater Teresa Durbin-Ames, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugo Young Theatre, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Curtain at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances open at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 21 and 22; and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



Feb. 19: Music on Market features the Logan High School Chamber Singers, the 2019 Most Spirited Choir in American, by Varsity Bands at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



March 1: Gryphon Trio at 3 p.m. Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



March 2: Wayne County Festival of Choirs at 7:30 p.m. Berkey Fieldhouse, Smithville High School. Admission $6 for adults and $4 for students.



March 18: Music on Market features the silent film "The King of Kings," accompanied by silent film organist Clark Wilson at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



April 1: "The Odd Couple" (female version) opens at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Addition performances at 7:30 p.m. April 2-4, plus a 2 p.m. performance on April 5. Directed by assistant professor of theatre Robert Sean Parker. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



April 5: Pacifica Quartet, at 3 p.m., Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



April 15: Music on Market features the Andrew Sords Trio, violin, piano, cello, presenting a romantic program at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



May 20: Music on Market features Richard Hills, direct from London, one of the few musicians to bridge the divide between the classical and theater organ worlds, at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.