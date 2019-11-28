Pumpkin Dash 5K
215 W. 5TH ST., MARYSVILLE
Contact: www.pumpkindash5k.com
Details: On Thanksgiving morning, burn some calories in anticipation of stuffing your face with turkey and pumpkin pie. The route weaves through Marysville neighborhoods.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Registration: $45, or $35 for those age 19 and younger
Thanksgiving Family Friday
THE OHIO HISTORY CENTER, INTERSTATE 71 AND EAST 17TH AVENUE
Contact: 614-297-2300, ohiohistory.org
Details: A variety of special activities and attractions are planned that relate to many of the exhibits on view at the museum. For instance, youngsters can design their own jersey or create their own pennant for their favorite team.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Admission: $13, or $11 for age 60 and older and college students, $7 for ages 4 to 12, free for age 3 and younger
Indoor activities
SLATE RUN FARMHOUSE, 1375 RT. 674 N., CANAL WINCHESTER
Contact: 614-508-8111, www.metroparks.net
Details: Try some indoor games and toys and challenge your mind with 19th-century puzzles.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Admission: free
Fall bird walk
DEER HAVEN PARK, 4183 LIBERTY ROAD, DELAWARE
Contact: 740-524-8600, preservationparks.com
Details: Take a walk with staff members to see what birds are flitting around the park during fall migration. Loaner binoculars will be available.
Time: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday
Admission: free
Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
MAKOY CENTER, 5462 CENTER ST., HILLIARD
Contact: 440-227-8794, avantgardeshows.com
Details: Artists and crafters will sell their original items, a perfect chance for those working on their Christmas shopping list.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Admission: $3, or free for children younger than 12