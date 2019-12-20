With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, plenty is still up for grabs as the NFL prepares to enter its "second season." The 2019 NFL Playoffs will begin on Jan. 4, culminating with Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami. In the AFC, the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have clinched postseason berths, while the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have clinched in the NFC. To get you ready for the postseason, here are a few NFL podcasts to listen to.

The PFF NFL Show

Using the data insights of Pro Football Focus, hosts Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson give football fans an inside look behind the statistics. Palazzolo and Monson uncover secret superstars and discuss which teams are best positioned for a Super Bowl run. Recent episodes include "Week 15 NFL Review," "Week NFL Preview" and "Week 14 Review."

Find it: https://www.podcastone.com/the-pff-nfl-show

Pick Six NFL Podcast

Produced by CBS Sports, senior NFL writer Will Brinson gets fans up to speed about what’s trending in the world of the NFL on a daily basis. Brinson also welcomes other reporters, players and coaches to discuss the latest on and off the field news in the league. Recent episodes include "The Legend of Drew Brees, Browns still a mess, How the bowl season impacts the NFL Draft," "Drew Brees breaks Peyton Manning’s all-time pass TD record, Saints-Colt MNF Recap" and "Week 15 NFL Recap, Analysis; Cowboys cruise, Evidence against the Patriots?"

Find it: https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/pick-six/

The MMQB NFL Podcast

With insight and immediate analysis, the MMQB staff offer up their unique takes on the NFL. From discussing the headlines to taking deep dives into the game film, the show features a cast of hosts, including Andy Benoit, Albert Breer, Jenny Vrentas, Conor Orr and Gary Gramling. Recent episodes include "From Robert Saleh to Urban Meyer, 24 Head Coaching Candidates," "Drew Brees sets another record, the art of ‘come get me,’ trouble in Jacksonville" and "Brees Breaking Records, Josh Gordon Suspended & The Mailbag."

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/sports-illustrated/the-mmqb-podcast-with-andy-benoit

Around the NFL

Gregg Rosenthal, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling give fans the latest previews and predictions of every upcoming game. Along with what’s coming, the Around the NFL podcast also features weekly recaps, news, updates of your favorite players and the hottest debates going on in the league. Recent episodes include "MNF Recap Brees Record; Epic All-Decade Team," "Week15 Recap" and "TNF Recap Ravens Jets."

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nfl-around-the-league-podcast