To submit an event to the Out and About calendar, send the information to: living@the-daily-record.com. Be sure to include dates, times, cost (if any), where and a description of the event.



Jan. 10-Feb. 7: Second Annual Wayne-Holmes Artists' Exhibition, Wayne Center for the Arts. WCA proudly presents this judged and juried exhibition dedicated entirely to the works of local artists. Free and open to the public during arts center hours (11-9 M-Th, 9-3 Sat), in Looney and Gault Galleries.



Feb. 18-March 5: Wayne County Jr. High Art Exhibit, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Featuring the work of young artists from Wayne County, presented in partnership with local schools and Tri-County Educational Service Center. Free and open to the public during arts center hours (11-9 M-Th, 9-3 Sat), in Looney and Gault Galleries.



Jan. 17: Music on Market features Music by Two (Nancy Davis an Sharon Johnson, two pianos) at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



Jan. 17: Apple Creek Promenaders Square Dance, 7:30-10 p.m., Kidron Community Center. Caller Dan Austen; line dancing. For information, 330-201-6202.



Jan. 17: The Anxiety Project, William Doan, the 2019-20 Penn State University Laureate, will present "The Anxiety Project" at 7 p.m. in Freedlander Theatre (329 E. University St.) at The College of Wooster. Admission is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the lobby. "The Anxiety Project" explores what it’s like to live with anxiety and depression using a combination of personal experience and research into the complex world of mental health. It includes more than 400 drawings, multiple graphic narrative publications and a live performance. For more information, call (330) 263-2241.



Jan. 17: At Last: An Evening with Etta James Starring Condrea Webber, The Renaissance Performing Arts Association’s Black Box venue, Theatre 166, will premiere the new musical "At Last: An Evening with Etta James" Jan. 17-19 and Jan. 24-25 at 8 p.m., and this Sunday and Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at the Renaissance Box Office, via phone at (419) 522-2726 and online at RenTickets.org.



Jan. 17-19: Appalachian Acoustic Music Weekend, Mohican Lodge and Conference Center, 4700 Goon Road, Perrysville. Friday, 8 p.m., open stage; Saturday, 2 p.m., movie "The Mountain Minor," 8 p.m., concert with April Verch Band; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., gospel sing. Acoustic jamming all weekend. Free admission.



Jan. 18: "Life of Rutherford B. Hayes," 1 p.m., Historic Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St., Shreve 44676; sponsored by County Line Historical Society of Wayne/Holmes. Wayne Enders, pastor of Shreve Christian Church and past president of Portage County Historical Society portrays Hayes. Public welcome; free.



Jan. 18: Special Music Night with Jim Gill, 7-10 p.m., Nouvelle Ere Wine Studio, Wooster.



Jan. 18: Fish fry, 4-7 p.m., Homer Weiss American Legion Post Home, Holmesville. Alaskan Pollock, baked beans, homemade fries, chicken strips, applesauce, desserts and your choice of drink, $10/ person.



Jan. 18: June-in-January, Wayne County’s Outdoor Living Preview Event returns with food, idea-packed seminars, drawings for over $1,100 in prizes and more today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Jan. 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ten area businesses, plus WQKT/ WKVX, present a cure for cabin fever in a heated tropical greenhouse setting in Buchwalter Greenhouse at 6554 Back Orrville Road, Wooster. Admission and parking are free. Visit juneinjanuary.com for more information.



Jan. 19: Crabgrass, bluegrass and gospel music, Ohio Theatre at 156 N. Water St., Loudonville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and children 3-18 and 2 and under are free. Tickets can be bought online at theohiotheatre.ticketleap.com/crabgrass-concert. Handicapped seating is available, along with a concession stand. Call (419) 994-3750 for more information.



Jan. 19: The April Verch Band, 2 p.m., Wayne County Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. Tickets for sale at Local Roots and by calling the Wayne County Historical Society at 330-264-8856. waynehistoricalohio.org



Jan. 19: All Ages Paint Event Sunday-Funday! Gnomies, 1-3:30 p.m., Nouvelle Ere Wine Studio, Wooster. Mini 2x2 and 2x3 canvases, one mini easel included, all supplies included. Go to our event page on Facebook via wineartstudio and sign up with ‘Eventbrite’. You will create three for $30. Call 330-234-1459 for more information.



Jan. 19: Ashland University Department of Music will host the 2020 Ohio Private College Instrumental Conductors Association Honors Festival, culminating with a free, public concert, 1:30 p.m. in Hugo Young Theatre.



Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Celebration Service and Dinner, sponsored by the Wooster-Orrville NAACP. First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave., Wooster. Dinner: 5 p.m., Bruch Hall, tickets $8/each. Celebration Service, 7 p.m., free and open to the community. 2020 Martin Luther King Essay Contest winners presented. Speaker: Dr. Davis Houck, Florida State University, "Reflections on Emmett Till." For dinner ticket information and purchase, call 330-264-9420 or 330-264-9250.



Jan. 21: "Rose O'Neale Greenhow, a Confederate spy," 6:30 p.m., Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Library. Presented by Raylene Hlavaty of Jeromesville. Socialite and confidante of presidents, senators and congressmen in the years leading up to the war, Rose’s strong opinions, sharp eye and late-night meetings caught the attention of Allan Pinkerton and ended in house arrest followed by the Old Capitol Prison. After a total of nine months, Rose was released on the condition she go south and not return until the end of hostilities. Rose spent a year in Richmond and then sailed to Europe at the request of President Davis to garner support for the Confederacy. Unfortunately, she was not able to secure the assistance of Britain or France. Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program, free and open to public.



Jan. 23: "Sewing for Dancers" Workshop at Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster; for dancers age 8+ and dance parents. Learn to sew pointe shoes, perform quick alterations, and hem costumes. 6:30-7:30 pm, $20 members, $25 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Jan. 25: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Traditional music by Fourpence, instruction and prompting by Susan English. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com



Jan. 25: Nature Photo Club, 9:30 a.m., Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. Award winning photographer Richard Patrick of Louisville will take us on a trip to Townsend, Tennessee, where he attended The Great Smoky Mountains Photography Summit. Free and open to the public. More information available at www.twcnpc.com.



Jan. 25: Music of Judy Garland, presented by Ashland Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Robert M. and Janet L. Archer Auditorium at Ashland High School. Tickets $24 for adults, $21 for seniors, $5 for children under 18 and college students with ID, and may be purchased at the ASO office 419-289-5115 or the AU Box Office, 419-289-5125, both at 331 College Ave., Ashland, or online at http://ashlandsymphony.org/.



Jan. 28: Wayne County High School Play Festival from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Dalton Local Auditorium. Free admission.



Feb. 1: Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., instruction included, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick; Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com.



Feb. 1: Charcoal Landscape Workshop at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave SW, Wilmot, OH. Learn composition and techniques to create a winter landscape from start to finish. 10:00 am-2:00 pm; $40 members, $50 non-members; supply list available online. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 1: Mid-Winter Stamp and Coin Show, Mozelle Hall on the Ashland County Fairgrounds, 2042 Claremont Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Ashland Coin and Stamp Club. Ten dealers will offer coins, paper currency, stamps and supplies for collectors of all ages. There will be something for everyone, from the expert to the beginner. The United States Post Office booth will have all the current and most recent philatelic items for sale. A free gift will be available for all children in attendance ages 12 and younger. Free admission and parking.



Feb. 1: Wayne County Farm Toy Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Smithville High School, sponsored by FFA Alumni. 330-669-9455.



Feb. 1: Dance, 7-10 p.m., to Vintage Country Band. Menu and bar available, 50/50 drawings. Shreve American Legion, Forest Post No. 67, 10094 Shreve Road. Open to the public.



Feb. 3 and 10: Paper-Mache Madness Workshop for Teens, Wayne Center for the Arts. Create and paint a fun faux animal taxidermy. 5:00-6:30 pm; $45 members, $50 non-members (cost includes both weeks); all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 3 and 10: "Covered Casserole" Clay Workshop, ages 18+, 6:30-8:30 pm, Wayne Center for the Arts. $30 members, $35 non-members, all supplies included. Prerequisite: Beginning Wheel or Potter's Medley. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 7: Night hike, 7 p.m., join a volunteer from the Friends of Wooster Memorial Park for a night hike and campfire. Wear your warmest clothes and be prepared for trail conditions to hike by moonlight. Meet at the Education Parking Area. Children must be accompanied by adults.



Feb. 8: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



Feb. 8: Paint & Play Workshop for ages 3-5 with parent or guardian, Wayne Center for the Arts. 10-11 a.m.; $15 members, $20 non-members; all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 8: "Winter Scene Plate" Clay Workshop, ages 6-13, 10-11:30 a.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. $25 members, $30 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 8: "Snowman Family" Clay Workshop, ages 4-adult, 1-3 p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut Street Wooster. Up to three family members can work together for one fee; ages 4-8 must be accompanied by at least one adult; ages 8+ may attend unaccompanied. $35 members, $40 non-members, all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 8: Creating Together: Paper Marbling Workshop, Wayne Center for the Arts. Parents and children (ages 6+) collaborate together in this fun and creative workshop. 1:00-3:00 pm; $20 members, $25 non-members; all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 8: Wayne Center Ballet presents "New Works," 7: p.m., Wayne Center for the Arts Auditorium. Featuring new choreography by Ethan Michael Lee, Brian Murphy, Kimberly Payne, Kaitlin Shrekhise, and Lauren Stenroos. More information at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 9: Tri-County High School Honors Band Concert at 2:30 p.m. at McGaw Chapel, College of Wooster. Free admission.



Feb. 14: "Mamma Mia!" directed by Ashland University associate professor of theater Teresa Durbin-Ames, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hugo Young Theatre, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Curtain at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances open at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 21 and 22; and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



Feb. 15: Valentine Ballet Workshop, Wayne Center for the Arts. For Dads & Daughters (ages 3-18). 12:00-12:45 pm, $12 members, $15 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 19: Music on Market features the Logan High School Chamber Singers, the 2019 Most Spirited Choir in American, by Varsity Bands at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



Feb. 22: Acrylic Pouring Workshop for Teens, Wayne Center for the Arts. 12:30-2:30 pm; $30 members, $35 non-members; all supplies included. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



Feb. 22: English Country Dance, 7-9 p.m., Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Traditional music by Fourpence, instruction and prompting by Susan English. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com



Feb. 28-29: Spring Arts and Crafts Show, Fisher Auditorium and Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster. Feb. 28, 5-9 p.m. and Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sponsored by Wayne County Arts and Crafts Guild. Free admission, parking; lunch available. More than 100 vendor booths.



Feb. 29: Stage Combat Workshop, ages 10+, 10:45-12:45 pm, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Guest instructor Ryan Zarecki will teach safe, awesome, and effective techniques for stage and film, ending in a sequence choreographed by participants. $40 members, $50 non-members. Register online at www.wayneartscenter.org or call 330-264-2787.



March 1: Gryphon Trio at 3 p.m. Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



March 1: Winter hike, 2 p.m., join a volunteer from the Friends of Wooster Memorial Park to enjoy a winter hike. Be prepared for the weather and trail conditions. Meet at the Education Parking Area.Children must be accompanied by adults.



March 2: Wayne County Festival of Choirs at 7:30 p.m. Berkey Fieldhouse, Smithville High School. Admission $6 for adults and $4 for students.



March 7: Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., instruction included, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick; Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com.



March 14: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



March 18: Music on Market features the silent film "The King of Kings," accompanied by silent film organist Clark Wilson at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



March 28: Jane Austen Ball, 7-10 p.m., Chalet at Freedlander Park. Sponsored by Wooster Recreation Department, tickets will go on sale Jan. 6. Music by Fourpence.



April 1: "The Odd Couple" (female version) opens at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater, 331 College Ave., on the Ashland University campus. Addition performances at 7:30 p.m. April 2-4, plus a 2 p.m. performance on April 5. Directed by assistant professor of theatre Robert Sean Parker. For tickets, call box office at 419-289-5125, Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., or order online at www.ashland.edu/tickets (additional fees apply).



April 4: Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., instruction included, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick; Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com.



April 5: Pacifica Quartet, at 3 p.m., Gault Recital Hall inside Scheide Music Center. Part of the Wooster Chamber Music Series. Tickets available at the door, College of Wooster Bookstore at 330-263-2421 and by mail to WCMS, 1189 Beall Avenue, Box C3175, Wooster Ohio 44691.



April 11: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



April 15: Music on Market features the Andrew Sords Trio, violin, piano, cello, presenting a romantic program at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.



May 9: County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open house, noon-3 p.m. Parking at Shreve Mobil, Farmer’s National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2,12 and younger free.



May 2: Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., instruction included, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Celtic music by Pocketful O’Gimmick; Susan English calling longways sets, mixers and a square. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation $6; students $5; family $15. More information, 330-347-8155. woosterdance.com.



May 20: Music on Market features Richard Hills, direct from London, one of the few musicians to bridge the divide between the classical and theater organ worlds, at 7 p.m. at Wooster United Methodist Church, 243 N. Market St. (Doors open 45 minutes prior to show.) Free.