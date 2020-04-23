It’s April, so I must be writing about “Bosch.”

This is the fifth straight year I have taken note of a new season (now the sixth) of Amazon Prime Video’s Los Angeles cop show based on Michael Connelly’s Harry Bosch novels.

This year, I can rationalize it as coronavirus-related: “Bosch” is my comfort show, the one I binge the day it’s available (Season 6 debuted April 17).

The show adheres to a tough-guy ethic from another era of television, and there is something a little retrograde and formulaic about the conception of Bosch, a non-dirty Harry who plays it mostly by the book but sits on deep reserves of righteous anger.

In practice, though, nuanced writing (under showrunners Eric Overmyer and Daniel Pyne) and a marvelous performance by Titus Welliver make Harry a singular character, a California combo of stone-faced avenger, laid-back hipster and tireless gumshoe.

Strong, silent types take up a smaller share of the TV landscape than they used to, but another prime example also returned this week: Doron Kavillio (Lior Raz) in the Israeli drama “Fauda,” whose 12-episode third season arrived April 16 on Netflix.

“Fauda,” about an undercover Israeli counterterrorist unit, is set in the claustrophobic environs of the West Bank and Gaza, and it continually rattles with the sound of automatic weapons; it’s a very different show from the quieter and more deliberate “Bosch.” But at the core of each is that same laconic hero, the volatile outsider who bends the rules (in Harry’s case) or shatters them (in Doron’s) in order to uphold a status quo that is showing serious signs of wear.

As I watched the shows back to back (all of “Fauda” Season 3, five of 10 episodes of “Bosch” Season 6), the similarities in the protagonists kept jumping out: the defensiveness, the loneliness, the distrust of bosses, the attraction to similarly hard-edged women. Each dotes on a daughter who has had to grow up too fast; each has perfected a cold stare that would make granite blanch. On the surface it may be macho by the numbers, but Raz and Welliver both find appealing, complicated characters beneath the attitude.

“Fauda” puts Doron undercover in a Palestinian village where he becomes a father figure to a young boxer (Ala Dakka) whose real father (an excellent Khalifa Natour) has been in an Israeli prison for 20 years.The father’s release complicates Doron’s mission, which is to find the boxer’s cousin, a Hamas operative.

The course of “Bosch” can’t be discerned in five episodes, but the seasons bleed into one another. Harry and his partner, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector), both steal time to work on nagging cases from the past while they focus on a more immediate challenge: the disappearance from a hospital locker of enough cesium to make large parts of Los Angeles uninhabitable for 300 years.

In the characters’ common sense of fatalism — neither Harry nor Doron will ever give up on pushing his particular rock up the hill — there is a comfort we can use right now.