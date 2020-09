Including 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things,' the highly anticipated new film from writer/director Charlie Kaufman, which debuts on Netflix today

Netflix

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Film)

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for "Superman"

Sept. 8

StarBeam Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Sept. 9

Cuties (aka Mignonnes) (Netflix Film)

Get Organized with the Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

So Much Love to Give (aka Corazon loco) (Netflix Film)

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Hulu

Sept. 6

Awoken

Sept. 7

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 1A (Hulu Original)

Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior Season 12 Premiere

Brother vs. Brother Season 7 Premiere

Sept. 9

Woke (Hulu Original)

Sept. 10

Prisoners

Amazon Prime

Sept. 4

Dino Dana: The Movie

Disney+

Sept. 4

Ancient China from Above

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Mulan (Disney+ Original available with Premiere Access only for $29.99)

Muppets Now Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Never Been Kissed

One Day at Disney Episode 140 "Alice Taylor: Studiolab" (Disney+ Original)

Pixar in Real Life Season 1 Finale (Disney+ Original)

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

Weird but True Episode 304 "Germs" (Disney+ Original)

The Wolverine