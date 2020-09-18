"Dancing With the Stars" has built a reputation as a ballroom competition for actors, athletes and musicians, plus the occasional politician and media personality.

"I always say it’s the most bizarre dinner party you’ll ever put together," said co-executive producer Deena Katz. "You start with a group of people that you don’t necessarily expect to be in the same room, and then somehow, once you meet them all, it makes sense."

And over the last 15 years, the occasional reality star or two has joined the fun: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" siblings Kim and Rob Kardashian; "The Osbournes" kin Kelly and Jack Osbourne; "Little Women: L.A." star Terra Jole; and "Duck Dynasty" daughter Sadie Robertson.

Four "Real Housewives" Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Erika Jayne have participated in the series. Even "Jackass" mastermind Steve-O and "Honey Boo Boo" herself, Alana Thompson, have gone for the mirror ball trophy.

But this season the franchise’s 29th, which kicked off Monday on ABC will be known as the one that unabashedly opened its dinner-party doors to the very famous faces of reality television.

The group competing on the ballroom floor this fall includes "Catfish" creator Nev Schulman; "Tiger King" personality Carole Baskin; "Cheer" coach Monica Aldama; "Selling Sunset" realtor Chrishell Stause; and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the ninth "DWTS" contestant from the "Bachelor" and""Bachelorette" franchise. (And new host Tyra Banks, whose "America’s Next Top Model" ran for 24 seasons, is no slouch when it comes to reality TV cred, either.)

Although "Dancing With the Stars" has always pulled its reality-TV talent from various cable networks, this year’s crop is notable for featuring three from Netflix, reflecting the streamer’s aggressive push into unscripted genres.

Such casting is a tangible example of how much culture at large is shaped by reality TV, which, thanks to Netflix, now includes star-making docuseries such as "Cheer" and "Tiger King" alongside more traditional fare such as "Kardashians" and "Housewives."

"It's really important that this cast has people that everyone is talking about right now, as if the season is just a slice of what's going on right now," Katz said.

Producers of the competition consider the significant proportion of reality TV stars in this season’s cast another example of the dance competition’s ability to adapt over the years, as it periodically has brought in notable names from platforms such as YouTube and Vine.

And though the long-running series isn’t necessarily the authority on what is considered cool, perusing through its past lineups feels like thumbing through time capsules of past pop culture phenomena: remember "Jersey Shore" cast members Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, or Kate Gosselin of "Jon and Kate Plus 8" fame?

"Way back in Season 1, influencers, YouTube, Netflix they really weren’t around, so you didn’t have this bigger pool of people to reach out to that we have now," Katz said. "We had to evolve as culture evolved if we wanted to stay relevant."