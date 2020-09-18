"Antebellum" begins with a tracking shot that takes us back to 1863 and a Southern plantation during the Civil War.

We see Confederate soldiers and various people coming and going, and then, as ominous music underscores the scene, the camera settles on the raising of the Confederate flag. That’s the moment we realize that something a bit new is happening here.

This might be the first time ever in an American movie in which the Confederate flag has been consciously and intentionally presented in a way so as to evoke how the Nazi swastika is seen in movies. You are meant to see the stars and bars as an emblem of evil, representing a regime that rose and fell comparatively quickly, but which did terrible harm while it lasted. You are meant to feel that this is a place where cruelty is in power.

Such a treatment of the Confederacy would have been unthinkable just a quarter century ago, and it shows the completion of a process that began in the last decade.

"Antebellum" is a mediocre movie at best — at times, it’s just plain amateurish. Yet the very fact that this treatment of the Confederacy has penetrated into bad art, from the lofty heights of "Django Unchained," "12 Years a Slave" and "The Free State of Jones," indicates a pervasive shift in perception.

"Antebellum" has one thing going for it, a great idea: We see Veronica (Janelle Monae), who is a slave on a pitiless plantation, and then we see her waking up in her bed, some 150 years later, a modern, confident and financially successful writer, believing that she has just had a bad dream. In fact, the masters of the plantation — most vividly Jena Malone, as a gleefully evil Southern belle — have followed Veronica into this new life and are determined to drag her back.

Right away, you can see the metaphorical resonance of this horror-movie concept, and there even is something interesting here in presenting the same woman, the same core personality, under drastically different circumstances.

Point being, the movie is not just saying that this successful woman would have been enslaved in this other world, but the reverse, that the enslaved woman would have been the successful writer. The idea is to remind us that when nations enslave people, the cruelty isn’t contained to the physical, but involves the smothering of selfhood, talent and brilliance.

Unfortunately, there is a gulf between a great idea and competent execution, and this first feature, from writer-directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, can’t bridge it. The opening plantation sequence degenerates into orgies of violence, and the modern sequences fall flat entirely. A scene in which Veronica goes out with her girlfriends (Gabourey Sidibe and Lily Cowles) is an endless slog of pointless conversation.

Throughout, Monae doesn’t get to do much besides keep up with a bad script. In her slave incarnation, she is just terrified and victimized; as the modern woman, she just spouts cliches about how wonderful, powerful and autonomous she is. There is no person here Veronica remains an unrealized idea.

You know who could have taken this premise and run halfway around the world with it? Jordan Peele. Or Rod Serling. Or how about this: Rod Serling comes back from the grave and he and Peele collaborate on an hour-long "Twilight Zone" episode? Those two would have loved each other, and they would have done something wonderful with this.

Because here’s the thing about "Antebellum": There definitely is something here. It’s just that none of it made it onto the screen.