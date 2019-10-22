CLASSICAL

Faculty Trombonist Elisabeth Shafer: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Canton Symphony Orchestra “Divergent Sounds”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Foundation Hall at The Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton. Featuring Yankee Bravo, combining Roots Rock influenced music with Americana style blues. $15. 330-452-2094 or www.cantonsymphony.org.

Cleveland Orchestra presents Hamelin plays Liszt: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Dima Slobodeniouk, conducting, Marc-André Hamelin, piano. Rachmaninoff’s "The Isle of the Dead," Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Nielsen’s Symphony No. 5. Tickets start at $21. www.clevelandorchestra.com.

Octubafest: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Around the World Music Series: Annual Dia de Muertos celebration: 8 p.m. Saturday, North Water Street Gallery, 300 N. Water St., Suite H, Kent. With Mariachi Santa Cecilia. Four-piece mariachi band performing traditional and popular music of Mexico and beyond. 7:30 p.m. meet and greet featuring light food and drinks. Presented by Standing Rock Cultural Arts. Suggested donation $10 or pay what you can.

Cleveland Orchestra Halloween Spooktacular: 2 p.m. Sunday, Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Come dressed in your Halloween best for an afternoon of deliciously spooky musical fun, in a program filled with magic tricks and musical treats in celebration of Halloween. Tickets start at $15. www.clevelandorchestra.com.

UA Wind Symphony with Faculty Pianist Philip Thomson: 3 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Kent State Chorale Fall Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Ludwig Recital Hall, Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent. $15; $13 seniors, Kent State faculty and staff; $8 students. 330-672-2787.

Crooked River Chorale presents “Hope is the Thing With Feathers”: 4 p.m. Sunday, Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market St., Akron. Free, freewill donations accepted.

Hallowinds: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Guzzetta Recital Hall, 157 University Ave., Akron. BassoonaRoo, Flute Choir, and Clarinet Choir. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

UA Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Congregational Church, 292 E. Market St., Akron. Works by John Williams, John Berry, Danny Elfman, Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, Meredith Wilson and Ronan Hardim. Free. 330-972-8301 or concerts@uakron.edu.

Tuesday Musical MainStage Series “October Octets”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. Featuring Dover and Escher String Quartets. $40-$45. For tickets, call 330-761-3460 or www.tuesdaymusical.org.