Cracker

COLUMBUS ATHENAEUM, 32 N. 4TH ST.

Contact: www.celebrityetc.com

Details: With this concert, the California band will start a 31-show nationwide tour. Ike Reilly will also perform.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $25

The Spikedrivers

RUMBA CAFE, 2507 SUMMIT ST.

Contact: 614-268-1841, www.columbusrumbacafe.com

Details: If it’s Black Friday, it must be time for the Americana band’s annual post-Thanksgiving show.

Showtime: 9 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $8

Freekbass

WOODLANDS TAVERN, 1200 W. 3RD AVE.

Contact: 614-299-2987, www.woodlandstavern.com

Details: Work off that huge turkey dinner by bouncing to the funk of the virtuoso bassist from Cincinnati.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $12

Charlie Puth

EXPRESS LIVE, 405 NEIL AVE.

Contact: 614-461-5482, www.promowestlive.com

Details: The WNCI Jingle Jam will also feature For King & Country, Echosmith, Public and Cousin Simple

Doors open: 6 p.m. Monday

Tickets: $42.50, or $45 on Monday

Merkules

SKULLY’S MUSIC-DINER, 1151 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-291-8856, www.skullys.org

Details: The rapper from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, born Cole Stevenson survived being attacked at age 16 by people wielding a baseball bat and a machete that became the inspiration for his 2015 album “Scars.”

Showtime: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: $20

Alrosa Villa

5055 SINCLAIR ROAD

Contact: alrosavilla.com

• School of Rock Gahanna: The student performers will play a concert of ‘90s music.

Showtime: 2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $10

Big Room Bar

1036 S. FRONT ST.

Contact: 614-449-9612, bigroombar.com

• Tiny Moving Parts: Featuring brothers William and Matthew Chevalier and their cousin Dylan Matthiesen, the Minnesota-based trio has been a family affair since forming when all three were in junior high school.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $20, or $25 on Friday; $2 surcharge for age 20 and younger

Cafe Bourbon Street

2216 SUMMIT ST.

Contact: 614-725-5256, www.cafebourbonstreet.com

• Slow Violence: The central Ohio band says it plays “halftime hardcore” on its Facebook page.

Showtime: 9 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: $5

Dahlia Nightclub

147 W. VINE ST.

Contact: 614-224-3002, www.dahliacolumbus.com

• Mat Zo: The British producer and DJ (aka Matan Zohar) released three singles in 2019.

Showtime: 9 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $10

Rumba Cafe

2507 SUMMIT ST.

Contact: 614-268-1841, www.columbusrumbacafe.com

• Aaron Carter: Despite a recent run of turmoil and family problems that have plagued his personal life, the singer is still scheduled to perform in Columbus.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: $20

Skully’s Music-Diner

1151 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-292-8856, www.skullys.org

• 12th Planet: The Los Angeles dubstep DJ will perform.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $20

• Bad Luck: Anchored by brothers Dominick and Joseph Fox, the band from Brooklyn plays pop punk.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: $10

Spacebar

2590 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: www.spacebarcolumbus.com

• Back Sabbath: The Black Sabbath tribute band will likely roll out its best versions of “Paranoid” and “Iron Man.” Pale Grey Lore will also perform.

Showtime: 9 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $5

Woodlands Tavern

1200 W. 3RD AVE.

Contact: 614-299-4987, www.woodlandstavern.com

• Hyryder: The Grateful Dead tribute band from Indianapolis is still truckin’.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $10

