Cracker
COLUMBUS ATHENAEUM, 32 N. 4TH ST.
Contact: www.celebrityetc.com
Details: With this concert, the California band will start a 31-show nationwide tour. Ike Reilly will also perform.
Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $25
The Spikedrivers
RUMBA CAFE, 2507 SUMMIT ST.
Contact: 614-268-1841, www.columbusrumbacafe.com
Details: If it’s Black Friday, it must be time for the Americana band’s annual post-Thanksgiving show.
Showtime: 9 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $8
Freekbass
WOODLANDS TAVERN, 1200 W. 3RD AVE.
Contact: 614-299-2987, www.woodlandstavern.com
Details: Work off that huge turkey dinner by bouncing to the funk of the virtuoso bassist from Cincinnati.
Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $12
Charlie Puth
EXPRESS LIVE, 405 NEIL AVE.
Contact: 614-461-5482, www.promowestlive.com
Details: The WNCI Jingle Jam will also feature For King & Country, Echosmith, Public and Cousin Simple
Doors open: 6 p.m. Monday
Tickets: $42.50, or $45 on Monday
Merkules
SKULLY’S MUSIC-DINER, 1151 N. HIGH ST.
Contact: 614-291-8856, www.skullys.org
Details: The rapper from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, born Cole Stevenson survived being attacked at age 16 by people wielding a baseball bat and a machete that became the inspiration for his 2015 album “Scars.”
Showtime: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Tickets: $20
Alrosa Villa
5055 SINCLAIR ROAD
Contact: alrosavilla.com
• School of Rock Gahanna: The student performers will play a concert of ‘90s music.
Showtime: 2 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $10
Big Room Bar
1036 S. FRONT ST.
Contact: 614-449-9612, bigroombar.com
• Tiny Moving Parts: Featuring brothers William and Matthew Chevalier and their cousin Dylan Matthiesen, the Minnesota-based trio has been a family affair since forming when all three were in junior high school.
Showtime: 7 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $20, or $25 on Friday; $2 surcharge for age 20 and younger
Cafe Bourbon Street
2216 SUMMIT ST.
Contact: 614-725-5256, www.cafebourbonstreet.com
• Slow Violence: The central Ohio band says it plays “halftime hardcore” on its Facebook page.
Showtime: 9 p.m. Wednesday
Tickets: $5
Dahlia Nightclub
147 W. VINE ST.
Contact: 614-224-3002, www.dahliacolumbus.com
• Mat Zo: The British producer and DJ (aka Matan Zohar) released three singles in 2019.
Showtime: 9 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $10
Rumba Cafe
2507 SUMMIT ST.
Contact: 614-268-1841, www.columbusrumbacafe.com
• Aaron Carter: Despite a recent run of turmoil and family problems that have plagued his personal life, the singer is still scheduled to perform in Columbus.
Showtime: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Tickets: $20
Skully’s Music-Diner
1151 N. HIGH ST.
Contact: 614-292-8856, www.skullys.org
• 12th Planet: The Los Angeles dubstep DJ will perform.
Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $20
• Bad Luck: Anchored by brothers Dominick and Joseph Fox, the band from Brooklyn plays pop punk.
Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Tickets: $10
Spacebar
2590 N. HIGH ST.
Contact: www.spacebarcolumbus.com
• Back Sabbath: The Black Sabbath tribute band will likely roll out its best versions of “Paranoid” and “Iron Man.” Pale Grey Lore will also perform.
Showtime: 9 p.m. Saturday
Tickets: $5
Woodlands Tavern
1200 W. 3RD AVE.
Contact: 614-299-4987, www.woodlandstavern.com
• Hyryder: The Grateful Dead tribute band from Indianapolis is still truckin’.
Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday
Tickets: $10
— Terry Mikesell
tmikesel@dispatch.com
@terrymikesell