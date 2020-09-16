FYI

• Canton Museum of Art announces virtual classes and workshops. For the safety of students and instructors, the school will be offering virtual online classes instead of in person classes and workshops. There are adult and kids classes and workshops to choose from, all ability and experience levels welcome. Registration and a schedule of classes and workshops is available at cantonart.org/learn.

Sept. 19

• Stark Parks is calling on all tiny detectives to help solve a case for the annual Ranger for a Day event. The parks will supply the investigating tools and mystery for you to solve. Join Stark Parks Rangers at either Quail Hollow Park in Hartville or Tam O’Shanter Park in Jackson Township between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 to Sept. 26 to pick up your detective kit. Kids can put on their official badges and walk the detective trail at either location. Each park will have its own set of clues. Once you solve the mystery, fill out the form at StarkParks.com/rangerday with your final conclusion and you’ll be entered into a raffle for a bike, courtesy of Stark Parks and Gemini Bicycle Center. For more information about Ranger for a Day and other fun adventures with Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.

Sept. 24

• At 6 p.m., The McKinley Museum is hold its fall fundraiser "Mischief in the Street," a virtual escape room. Instead of an in-person event, it is holding the virtual escape room through the Street of Shops. The online event will feature a series of puzzles and riddles to work in virtual teams as you solve a mystery to catch a thief and move through the Street of Shops. The event has an intriguing cast of characters who will share clues along the way. A sponsor ship comes with tickets you can share with employees, friends, and family. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. They can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

Sept. 25

• From 10 to 11 a.m., learn about the Cold War and the superpower summits that brought the leaders of the U.S. and Soviet Union together: the meetings between Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev at three of the summits between 1985 and 1987.The stories of these meetings will be discussed in "The Coldest War: Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev" by National First Ladies Library President/CEO Jennifer Highfield and Site Manager Chris Wilkinson. Visit www.firstladies.org to register.

Sept. 26

• GiGi’s Playhouse Canton will host its third annual fundraiser, Brew Ha Ha, from 7 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the event is going to be a virtual format so anyone and everyone can join the fun. It will be an one-hour, live-streamed private, ticketed event – complete with live entertainment, a silent auction with mobile bidding and a 50/50 raffle. Featured will be local comedian Mike Conley and an appearance from a few members of The Improvaneers!, The world's first improvisation troupe cast with individuals with Down syndrome. Groups of 6 to 10 adults can gather together and watch our live-stream event as host sites. Sign up as a host site and receive two Brew Boxes and 12 assorted craft beers to get your party started. Tickets are on sale for $35 per person or $250 per host site and are available for purchase online at www.gigisplayhouse.org/canton/brew-ha-ha/. Proceeds from the event will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Canton and its mission to provide free programming for individuals with Down syndrome.