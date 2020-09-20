A new book, "The Midwest Native Plant Primer" by Alan Branhagen, discusses hundreds of these plants, some widely cultivated and some still unappreciated, offering both inspiration and enlightenment for gardeners throughout the Midwest, including Ohio.

Finding a gardener who doesn’t love oak trees or purple coneflowers might be impossible.

These beloved native plants look beautiful, thrive in our climate and support all kinds of wildlife.

But for fans of natives — along with gardeners who simply value the combination of good looks plus low maintenance — a world of lesser-known but garden-worthy selections awaits.

A new book, "The Midwest Native Plant Primer" by Alan Branhagen, discusses hundreds of these plants, some widely cultivated and some still unappreciated, offering both inspiration and enlightenment for gardeners throughout the Midwest, including Ohio.

"Native plants play an integral role in the web of life," writes Branhagen, an author, naturalist and director of operations at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Here is a sampling of his suggestions, from widely grown favorites to gems waiting to be discovered:

Trees

• Tried and true: Even non-gardeners appreciate the eastern redbud, which bursts into clouds of pink blooms every spring. Branhagen describes the exquisite hue as "vibrant raspberry sherbet and equally refreshing" — yum!

• Worthy underdog: Kentucky coffeetree, which can reach 100 feet tall, might look coarse when young but it "becomes a swan as it matures," according to Branhagen.

Mesmerizing foliage, textured bark and strength in the face of wind and ice add to its appeal.

Shrubs

• Tried and true: "No native shrub blooms so spectacularly through summer’s solstice" as American elderberry, Branhagen says. (Others finish blooming in spring.)

This versatile favorite boasts clusters of white flowers that yield to dark fruits appealing to both humans and wildlife.

• Worthy underdog: Another magnet for birds but not as well-known is roughleaf dogwood, which offers white berries in late summer and fall. In spring, clusters of creamy-white blossoms create a buffet for pollinators.

Groundcovers

• Tried and true: Adding a cool and graceful accent to woodland gardens, formal gardens and many landscapes in between, ostrich fern is one of our region’s most widely used native ferns.

Preferring moist soil and some shade, it spreads vigorously to create a lush groundcover.

• Worthy underdog: Are you among the envelope-pushing homeowners who are debating eliminating your lawn and growing native plants instead?

Consider Pennsylvania sedge, which "grows 4-6 inches tall and spreads about 6 inches a year, creating a low turflike groundcover for traditional landscapes that never needs mowing."

Perennials

• Tried and true: Purple coneflowers are one of our most popular native wildflowers, and justifiably so. They are incredibly showy and practically self-sufficient.

Plus, birds, bees and butterflies find them irresistible.

• Worthy underdog: False Solomon’s seal, which likes some shade, produces "plumes of frothy, creamy white flowers" in late spring and early summer.

In my garden (where the welcome memo to new plants is "sink or swim"), this tough-as-nails beauty flourishes in the dry shade of a gigantic oak.

Diana Lockwood, a freelance writer covering gardening topics, posts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mrsgardenperson.