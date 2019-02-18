A few weeks ago, I got an email from one of my readers about him missing a cut-off day about his grass being cut down. Frankly, I love landscaping and hate landscaping. It seems that during a normal season that I spend all of my creativity juices for my clients, so when I come home I just want to relax, thus my yard suffers.



I prune all kinds of plants this time of year. Most fruit trees you want to schedule for this time of year. Many of the perennials and grasses should be cleaned out this time of year as well as ornamental trees. One of the few concerns that I have are the diseases and the pests that might be left in the grass debris.



Mostly, this challenge that you have is a personal choice as to when you cut back your ornamental grass in the fall spring or winter. For me one of the reasons I like designing grasses into my landscapes is that I like the movement of the grasses with their seed heads during the winter months. For me when you have movement and interest when everything else is under a drift of white snow you are in a bonus program. There are many ornamental kinds of grass that will remain attractive if left standing throughout the better part of the winter. Theses seeds that you left on the grasses may provide food for the birds and provide shelter for the mice and voles.



If you wait till spring, make sure that your old ornamental grasses that are standing don’t have new shoots in them. You will want to cut them early in the spring. The new growth will begin growing through the old grass debris and you should be aware that you may be cutting your new grass as you cut your old grass. Therefore, it is impossible not to cut both back at the same time.



Tall dense clumps of ornamental grasses can create some of the biggest messes that you can experience in the spring as you would clear out this debris. I have used this basic technique as I have cleared out my client’s and my ornamental grasses. When I start out bundling the grass clump, I first use some clothesline sting to tightly wrap all of the grass together. Then to make a better grasp of the clump use biodegradable tape, wide masking tape, to secure the bundle to make it tight. In the past I have used bungie cords and binder twine so that I can take this bundle to the shredder and then to the compost pile. You may have to tie the bundle at three different heights or two. Three for taller grasses.



This is the fun part. I take the whole bundle and cut the old blades of grass off as close to the bottom of the blades of grass as you can depending on the growth of the new blades. You should use your pruning shears and hedge shears to clean up the remaining part of the clump as cleanly as possible. Pre-bundling, any way you look at it makes the job easier as you would prune.



I’m sure all of you who have read my column for some time could guess what I would do next. I would take the bundle to my compost pile. Place your bundle where you would store your brown material. Then, when the time comes to finally process your compost pile, you need to bring out your shredder then chop up your old grass blades and add it to your compost pile.



Hope that you have a nice stroll through your garden this week even if you have only the indoor plants to enjoy. Personally, I enjoy my evergreens, berries, grasses, river birch, seven-sons-flower and bamboos. You should start seeing a yellow flower soon. I have talked about this flower for a long time. Tell me which yellow flower you should first see in your yard. Even in the snow you can enjoy your garden. If you have an issue in your garden drop me an email at ewlarson546@yahoo.com and I shall do the best I can to answer your challenge as best as I can. If you wish to comment on my column, you can find a link to my blog at www.ohealthyfoodcoop.org. Thank you for participating in our column.



Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.