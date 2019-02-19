Norwayne High School will present Sandy Wilson’s "The Boy Friend" Feb. 28 and March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and March 3 at 2 p.m. (There will be no show March 1 as the cast is supporting the boys basketball team. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids up through 12th grade. Pre-sale tickets are available online on the Norwayne website or in the high school office during school hours. Tickets also will be sold at the door, if available. The cast includes Coleman Wilfong (seated, left), Addie Spring, Vivien Starcher, Carly Preattle, Andrew Jacobs; Lance Larrison (standing, left), Rachel Sparks, Colby Reinhart and Ashley Armstrong.