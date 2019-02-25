Renee Powell has been invited to speak at the 104th Annual Meeting of Alliance Chamber of Commerce.



Powell is one of the most resilient and persevering athletes of our time. Raised on the East Canton golf course built by her father, William "Bill" Powell, during times of racial adversity and segregation, she learned early on what it meant to excel against the odds. By the age of 3, Powell was swinging a golf club for the first time, and early into her teenage years she had won more than 30 tournaments. In 1967, she became the second African-American woman to compete on the LPGA Tour. As a tour player she competed in more than 250 professional tournaments and won the 1973 Kelly Springfield Open in Brisbane, Australia.



Following her time on the LPGA tour, Powell dedicated her life to diversifying the game of golf. She became an International Goodwill Ambassador traveling to Africa on more than 25 trips to host golf clinics. She has also committed her life to expanding golf to more youth, women, seniors, minorities and military veterans. In 2011, she launched Clearview H.O.P.E (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), a cost-free, year-round therapeutic and recreational golf program specifically for women veterans. As a sought-after public speaker, Powell has informed, inspired and enlightened countless audiences locally, nationally and internationally.



Powell has earned countless awards during her more than five decades in the game of golf. In 2015, she became one of two American women initially given honorary membership into the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, Scotland. Some of her other notable awards include: being named PGA of America First Lady of Golf, the LPGA Rolex For the Love of the Game Award, the PGA Tour Card Walker Award, the USGA Ike Grainger Award, and the LPGA Pioneer Award. In 2008, she became the third American, and the only woman golfer, to ever receive an honorary doctorate from The University of St. Andrews, Scotland, in its now 600-year history. In 2010, The University of Maryland Eastern Shore awarded her with an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service.



Powell has also made strides in other areas of the golf industry including fashion and broadcasting. While living in London, England, she was one of the first women golfers to design her own clothing line. She has also commentated numerous golf tournaments on both CBS and ABC.



Today, Powell is the LPGA/PGA Head Golf Professional at Clearview Golf Club in East Canton, where she's keeping her father’s legacy of "Golf for Everyone" alive. Her work extends throughout her community as a member of several boards including the Northern Ohio PGA, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Mercy Medical Center, and Pathway Caring for Children, as well as a member of Rotary International.



Powell offers a variety of speaking options including keynotes, luncheons, college orientations, commencements, golf clinics and workshops, and more.