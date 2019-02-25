EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article appeared in the Jan. 22, 2019, Progress Edition of The Review.



The Alliance area has seen new businesses open in 2018. From the medical field to shopping, these businesses are providing needed jobs and services to the community. Here are some new businesses featured in The Review in the past year:



Carnation City Cuts



Celena Agbroko, known as Ms. Cake, has returned to Alliance and set up a hair salon called Carnation City Cuts at 524 S. Arch St.



"This is where the old Mr. Robinson’s Beauty Shop was," said Agbroko. "My grandmother got her hair styled here. When I first came home, it was out of business, and when I rode by I saw the for-rent sign."



A beauty shop called Totally Blessed occupied the space right before Agbroko.



"It was a salon off and on for over 30 years," she said. "I got the building the first of January 2018 and officially opened mid-March of this year."



The full-service beauty salon and barber shop offers haircuts, styling, chemical services, eyebrow threading, eyelash extensions and designs, and two braiders.



"I really love hair," said Agbroko. She started cosmetology school, then quit because she didn’t have any money. "I got my nail license, was doing it for the money, then went back to school for hair," she said.



She earned her full cosmetology license from the Conservatory at Ohio State School of Cosmetology.



Agbroko moved to Houston and attended Greenspoint Barber College, where she became a barber. "Out of this whole ordeal, I’ve been in the industry for 22 years," said Agbroko.



Bargain Store Thrift Shop



The Bargain Store Thrift Shop, 22831 U.S. Route 62, which opened Aug. 20, isn’t like other thrift shops, though.



The organization is governed by a board of directors consisting of Wilma and Dave Overholt, Eli and Amanda Weaver, Connie and Harlan Freed and Dave and Mary Yoder.



"All proceeds from the store benefit Olive Branch Ministries," said Wilma Overholt, who is secretary of the board. The ministry is a faith-based, non-profit organization offering residential services, training in daily living skills, assistance in finding employment and social services to people with developmental challenges.



"Olive Branch Ministries needs funding, and we’ve heard other ministries are funded by thrift stores," said Overholt. "We want to provide a place for young adults, 18 and over, who need supervised housing and help." She said there is a waiting list to get into the facility.



The Olive Branch ranch is on more than 70 acres of Ohio farmland near Leetonia. The ranch setting provides many opportunities for personal growth in daily living skills. The current program includes hay crops and property maintenance. Woodworking and horsemanship will be added in the near future.



The store offers three opportunities: bargain-price shopping, a place to donate good, used items, and an opportunity to volunteer.



A large variety of items is available for sale, including clothes, housewares, tools, books, furniture and appliances. In addition, the store has a large selection of jewelry and accessories. Homemade comforter blankets made by Amanda Weaver in a variety of sizes and colors also are offered for sale.



Also on site are storage barns. Overholt’s father, Eli Weaver, is the salesman for that item. "They are Amish-built, quality barns," said Weaver. They have a 40-year warranty on the siding with options of 21 different colors for siding, roofing or trim with free delivery within 50 miles of the store. "There’s also an option for on-site assembly," said Weaver.



Proceeds from the barn sales also go to Olive Branch Ministries.



Community Caregivers



Community Caregivers expanded and opened an office in Sebring at 272 N. 15th St. run by a local family.



Barb Scott, LPN, the owner of Community Caregivers, started the franchise in October 2006 in Canfield. It has been an independently owned franchise since December 2015.



After living through seven years of Alzheimer’s with her mom, Barb felt the need to open a business that would deliver a needed service.



Her sister owns a Community Caregivers franchise in Green, prompting Barb and her husband, Mike Scott and her son, Josh Scott, to meet with the franchise owner. At the time, Josh was attending the University of Mount Union majoring in business.



After just opening the business, Barb suffered tragedy including the loss of her son, Jake, but she said the business saved her. "We were in debt and I had to go back to work," she said.



Josh is the director of both locations, focusing on behind the scenes work such as billing, payroll, policies and procedures, credentials and "keeping everything afloat." Addie Scott, LPN, is the human resources director at the Sebring location. She and Barb do the client assessments. After they find what their client needs are they match an employee to go with them. Mike is the consultant for the business.



Barb’s career in nursing began after high school when she got a job as a nurses aid at Copeland Oaks. After working there for three and a half years she decided to further her education. She went to the vocational school in Canfield and earned her State Tested Nurse Aid (STNA) certification. She worked as a medical assistant then decided to become a licensed practical nurse. "I got some grants and loans to go to Hannah Mullins (LPN school) while I worked as a medical assistant," said Barb.



Addie went to nursing school at night, the Robert T. White School of Practical Nursing in Alliance and graduated with an LPN in 2009. She worked at Salem Hospital then at Premier Health for five years. "I helped take care of my grandfather when he got Alzheimer’s," said Addie. "I like working with the elderly."



Between Canfield and Sebring, the business employs about 70.



Novus Clinic



Novus Clinic purchased Dr. Stein’s optical clinic at 1650 S. Union Ave.



The Alliance business has been in existence for 55 years, moving to its present location in 2006.



Although the name changed in May when co-owners Drs. Steven Manello and Samuel Reiss sold the business, the two doctors remain in place.



Support staff members include Chris Williams, Ashley Ehrlinspiel, Chris Abrams, Amanda Yoder and Wendy Bailey.



Reiss graduated in 1974 from Ohio State University with an undergraduate degree in physiological optics. In 1977, he received his doctor of optometry, also from Ohio State. Reiss has been in private practice since 1977. One of his specialties is co-management and treatment of glaucoma. He is married with three children.



Manello, an Indiana University and Indiana School of Optometry graduate, began working with the Steins in 1974.



Novus offers family eyecare, treatment of infections, injuries and diseases, contact lenses, pediatrics and a variety of optical accessories and frames.



RE/MAX Edge Realty



RE/MAX Edge Realty, a local franchise of RE/MAX, has opened an Alliance office at 1844 W. State St., at the side of the Giant Eagle plaza.



The Alliance office joins other Stark County locations in Jackson Township, Massillon and Green and will be run by Justin Carroll and Jessica Conrad, who have partnered with principal broker Debbie Ferrante, who owns the other three locations with her husband, Tony.



"I had been watching the Alliance area for about three years," Ferrante said. "It’s just always been a good, stable market and I believe it’s a growing area obviously with the college and new developments."



Conrad said she’s excited to be running the day-to-day operations and overseeing growth in the company.



"I have great expectations for this office. This is a great company on the forefront of the real estate industry and I hope we can help Alliance expand and grow," she said. "We not only want to help local residents in the home buying and selling process but also look forward to helping welcome new residents into the area."



Carroll said the office has big goals for their efforts. "I believe that when you put your clients first, and provide above and beyond service, results will always follow," he said.



In addition to helping run the office, Carroll and Conrad will continue to represent clients in their real estate transactions with their own team of agents and alongside other independent real estate agents in the Alliance office.



More progress in the business sector is on the horizon for 2019. Stark Federal Credit Union is constructing a new building at the corner of Parkmont and Sawburg with completion expected in spring or early summer. They are currently located across from the Transue and Williams Stamping Plant. Work also continues in the construction of a new Arby’s in the second block of West State Street between Sheetz and Taco Bell. Arby's will vacate the present location at 40 E. State St. and move into the new 2,719-square-foot building that was expected to take approximately 75 to 85 days to construct.



Other business that have opened or are planned in the near future include Hot Head Burritos at 320 W. State St., Dominos Pizza at 1939 West State St. and A Town Burgers and Brews to be opened by Frank Minear, owner of Frank’s Family Restaurant, on West State Street.