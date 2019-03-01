Travel with me to the land of extreme makeover, a place where people have experienced pain, devastation, healing and restoration. You walk the streets of brokenness and joy, remembering all the good and bad things that happened here. You’re somewhat surprised by all the memories stored in your body that are triggered by the sights, sounds and smells.



Your memories turn into dreams, and your dreams turn into visions. Your visions become reality. Because the God of grace gave you a redemptive opportunity to do something good, you gather family and friends and community around you to be part of your unveiling dream. Standing between you and all your dreams is a huge bus, and the whole community is chanting, "MOVE THAT BUS, MOVE THAT BUS!"



As you move through time-warped sleep and dream states, you see the people whose lives were touched and changed because you stepped out in faith to do something to restore them. You became president, leader, teacher, pastor, foster parent, neighbor and friend to those in need. You provided shelter and food. You helped the sick. You gave people jobs. You taught truth. You trained students who became world-changers. You engaged the community in life-changing and world-changing ministries. You helped restore hope and faith in people, community, country and God. And you thank God for ordaining and positioning you for such a time as this.



Unexpectedly, your dream takes a dramatic shift and turns into a nightmare, and you can’t believe it. You’re reading about your mistakes and unexpected tragedies in the newspaper. The spiritual battlefields of your life, community, country and world collide into what feels like a world war. Those who once chanted "MOVE THAT BUS" now are throwing you under the bus.



Suddenly you are half-awakened by the bus that hit you, and you are taken to a place where dreams become reality. What’s needed most and desperately missing is rediscovered. You enter the land of extreme makeover. You walk the streets of Grace and Forgiveness. It’s a land filled with people who were once broken but are now healed. No longer are people judged because they messed up and squandered wealth. No longer are you judged for burning a relational bridge or a building. No longer are you judged for abusing your power or position. People can no longer see or remember that you messed up. Instead, you’re given what’s needed most but least deserved: Grace. In the land of extreme makeover, you become new, known, and loved simply for being you.



Before leaving the land of extreme makeover, you’re given a new name: MTB. You are commissioned to use your words, your influence, your power, your wealth and your work to re-write the stories that are being told in your community. MTB must teach people to honor one another in thought, word and deed. MTB must remove the buses and obstacles blinding people to the truth. Transformed by love and grace, MTB must help give sight to those who cannot see God or see the good in one another. MTB must help people learn to forgive, love and pursue dreams again together.



Glenn Sprunger is the pastor for Spirit-Driven Sports (www.spiritdriven.org).