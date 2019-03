Preparing for the April 6 Cards for Kids event at the Wooster Salvation Army are Chris Casey, Deb Miller and Ruth Swallen. Cards for Kids is a fundraiser for the Wooster Salvation Army Auxiliary’s Kids of Coats program. For $10, people can enjoy at lunch, play cards or board games and take part in a silent auction at the fundraising event, which will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.