The Polk Lions Club met on Tuesday, March 26 for their regular meeting. Lion President Craig Wiley called the meeting to order and welcomed members and guests.



Guest Reed Welch led the Pledge of Allegiance; Lion Candy Donley led the singing of the first verse of "America;" Lion Sandy Welch offered the invocation; Secretary Lion Barbara Fisher read minutes from the March 12 meeting and they were approved as read.



Lion John Donley gave the treasurer’s report and Lion Larry Cellar motioned to approve the report with Lion Linda Reynolds providing the second. The motion passed.



Cellar reminded everyone that calendar information was now due. Reynolds shared the feeling was positive for a successful new members night. For the fair shuttle project, this year’s schedule was passed around again to be filled out.



Lion Courtney Hartzler updated everyone on the Strawberry Run to be held at Mapleton’s campus on June 15. The project will be chaired by Hartzler, Lion Tom Donley, Lion Margaret Way and Wiley. Wiley will order ice cream for the event.



Lion Chuck McCarty shared that the Lion’s trailer needed some work and wondered what should be done with supplies contained. Lions suggest an inventory be taken.



John Donley presented Melvin Jones Lion Award to Lion Jay Linder for his continued service. John Donley also revealed which Polk picture would be used on the Lions Calendar this year. The picture will be of the brick building that housed the Polk High School in the late 1800s.



The next meeting will be on April 9. Members are encouraged to attend and club officers are needed.



Lion Ron Wiley made the motion to adjourn and Larry Cellar seconded the motion.