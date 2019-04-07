



Things are back to as normal as it gets in our household after my 10 days in South Carolina. It took me a full day to do the laundry, sweep, dust and figure out the food situation. My conclusion is I should never go off and leave The Man of the House alone for that long again.



While I was away he decided he needed to trade in his Mini-Cooper for a pickup truck. Never mind the fact I have been gently hinting at that ever since we moved to the mountains a year ago. He has used both of our cars like a truck and it has taken a toll on the vehicles.



He kept telling me he was going to do just one more project. I knew that was not likely. He is enjoying being able to haul rocks and mulch and lumber around too much to stop now.



So far we have spent two days driving around the countryside looking at trucks. It is helpful to look online to see who has used vehicles. I made a list and we first headed up the mountain to Hendersonville and stopped at four places.



We soon discovered if we went to a dealership where they sell new trucks that is what they want to sell you — not used. They gave us all kinds of horror stories about buying something used in our price range.



Every place we went a salesperson came charging out of the building. A couple places had salesmen already stationed outside waiting for unsuspecting potential customers.



We had one place that maneuvered us into test driving a brand new, squeaky clean, white truck. It was lovely but way more than we wanted to pay and too perfect. It would be a shame to haul anything dirty in it might scratch it up. Then we would need to buy a truck bed liner and one thing leads to another.



The very aggressive salesman assured us we could make twice monthly payments directly from our bank account and would not even notice them. Before we made our escape we had been talked to by no less than three different men who basically told us the same thing. Besides, it was the end of the month and they had a quota to meet. So far that is the only place that has called us back, but it was to see if we had changed our mind about accepting their "ridiculously low offer," which we had not.



We visited four more used car lots today in another town. We also drove in and out of at least four more places that looked too sketchy to get out of the car, or had no trucks in sight. Most salespeople assured him they could find just what he was looking for in a matter of days.



He may have found the perfect truck today, but we will need to wait a couple days until he can take it to our regular auto mechanic to get a thorough inspection. We took it for a little test drive and it seemed OK. It meets all of his criteria.



One of the most important things was to get an automatic. His Mini is a five speed stick — maybe six. I learned to drive on a stick shift and am capable, I just don’t want to do it — especially here where we have hills.