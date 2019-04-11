WOOSTER — Gail and Robin Wolboldt of Wooster announce the engagement of their daughter, Melinda Wolboldt, to Nicholas Bonaminio. He is the son of Beradino and Susan Bonaminio of Amherst.



The bride-elect is a graduate of Triway High School, Case Wester Reserve University and the University of Toledo College of Medicine. She is currently a radiology resident physician at the University of Toledo Medical Center.



The groom-elect is a graduate of Amherst Steele High School, Case Western Reserve University and Harvard Law School. He is an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office.



The couple will wed May 18, 2019 in Glenmont,