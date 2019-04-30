SHREVE — Mr. and Mrs. Jame E. Snell, 7230 S. Elyria Road, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 25. They marked the occasion on April 28 at Oak Park Tavern in Mansfield.



James E. Snell and Carolyn Eileen McClaran were married April 25, 1954 by the Rev. Hobart Lyons at Ripley Church of Christ.



They are the parents of three daughters. Their family includes: Dennis and Leslie Davenport of Shreve, Penny Tipton and Joe Natalizio of Wooster and Teresa of Shelby. There are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Mr. Snell retired from Rexroth and was president of the Rexroth Employees Credit Union. Mrs. Snell retired from Rubbermaid.