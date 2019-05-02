The Stark County Association of Realtors supports investments that have an impact on our county, so we are supporting Issue 8 on the May 7th ballot. The library has been a staple of the community for a large part of our history dating back to the 1800’s. Andrew Carnegie's vision for libraries was more than just about books when he built 2500+ libraries throughout the world, including Canton's library in 1901. He believed a library was a place people could learn, grow, and improve themselves, thus improving the community. There's nothing more American than having the ability to fulfill the American dream, something our libraries provide.



More than books and buildings, today's Stark library is evolving with technology and provides e-books and online subscriptions with a lot of information you can use for school or work, for free. It also supports the education system and has great programs for our people.



On April 4, 2019, the Stark County Association of Realtors presented a check for $1,000 to the Vote Libraries PAC. The money will be used to support the promotion of the $2-Mill property tax levy.



Homebuyers look favorably on communities that invest in themselves and their social infrastructures like libraries. Studies have shown that libraries can positively impact property values nearby, so it's a commonsense investment. At only $26.50 a year per $100k of appraised value, this levy is a low-cost way to maintain an often-overlooked asset in today's digital age.



The levy will be on the May 7, 2019 ballot. If it passes, it will generate $11,214,716.00 annually which accounts for 61.46% of their operating budget for the library.



"We are extremely grateful for the unsolicited support of the Stark County Association of Realtors®. Their recognition of how the Stark Library strengthens the quality of life here in the Stark County community sends a strong message to voters about how vital the library is and how critical the passage of our levy is this May" stated Mary Ellen lcaza, CEO/Executive Director of the Stark Library.



When considering your investment in the library at the ballot box this next Tuesday, consider how improving your community will only improve your home.



