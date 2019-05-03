Men’s breakfast at Olivesburg UMC



A men’s prayer breakfast will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Olivesburg United Methodist Church, 4748 Ohio 545. The event will feature a guest speaker Larry White.



Men of all ages are welcome for breakfast and fellowship.



All Daughter Banquet is May 5



The All Daughter Banquet will be held Sunday May at 12:30 p.m at the United Methodist Church of Savannah, 10 W. Main St. (Ohio 545).



Spring cleanup and weekend activities at Maple Grove



On Saturday, May 4, Maple Grove Church of the Brethren will be having a spring cleanup time at the church starting at 8 a.m. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, the All Daughter Banquet will be held. The men's fellowship will be providing the meal for the banquet.



The youth of the church will be in charge of the worship service on Sunday with a taco luncheon provided following the service. Donations for the lunch will help the youth in their activities.



A delegate briefing for annual conference will be held by moderator Donita Keister on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Mansfield First Church of the Brethren.