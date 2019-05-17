Jason Anderson speaks to the Fiber Arts Guild on Saturday, May 11 at Nouvelle Ere during the knitting group’s annual Roc Day celebration. Anderson, a Wooster native who chairs the social studies department at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, recently completed a master’s thesis on General David Wooster and now is leading the campaign to have a bronze statue of him placed on the front lawn of the Wayne County Public Library in downtown Wooster, which is named after the general. Wooster, a Connecticut native who died before the United States won its independence, was a Yale graduate, an entrepreneur and a Revolutionary War hero.