When updating your home’s exterior, a classic aesthetic is always a winner. If you’re looking for something a little more on-trend however, there are ways to achieve a modern look, from the paint to the siding to the accessories.



Here’s a roundup of what’s in when it comes to outside your home.



Dark paint colors



Just as with indoor paint colors, exterior paint is going darker. Popular shades include deep-sea blues, deep burgundy, dark gray or even black on black. Black also is having a moment as an accent color on home exteriors, and not just for the shutters and front door but for larger sections of siding and trim. Bonus: A 2018 study by Zillow found that homes with black or charcoal front doors sold for about $6,271 more than expected.



While a dark exterior is modern and dramatic, there are some drawbacks. Dark paint can show the inevitable dirt and stains a home will develop more easily, and the increased sun absorption could increase your cooling bills in the summer. Keep these drawbacks in mind when choosing these paint colors.



Siding shakeup



While vinyl remains a popular siding choice, homeowners are increasingly choosing to mix up various types of siding on their homes. This includes stone, brick, steel, aluminum, wood, vinyl and fiber cement. It’s not uncommon to see homes covered mostly with vinyl siding, with accents of shake or stone, often near the entrance. This allows these more expensive materials to have a big impact.



Bringing the indoors out



When it comes to decorating your small patch of outdoors, what could be more comfortable than the same furniture that’s comfortable indoors? Sofas, loveseats and recliners are just the thing to set a comfortable scene on your patio. The trick, according to the San Antonio Express-News, is solution-dyed acrylic fabric. "This means the threads used to make the cushions are dyed throughout so they won’t fade in the sun," explains the Express-News, noting that popular brands include Sunbrella and Outdura, among others.



Another popular trend is to extend your interior color palette and decorating style to your home’s exterior, making the space seem to flow seamlessly from indoors to out. For more indoor-outdoor blur, use fabrics such as curtains in outdoor spaces like patios and beneath pergolas.