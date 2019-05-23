Camping is a great American pastime and summer is the season that beckons more campers than at any other time of the year. It’s easy to understand: Under sunny skies, forests, trails and lakes beam, inviting nature-lovers and inspiring the outdoorsman in all of us. And those numbers are growing.



According to its annual report on camping, Kampgrounds of America revealed that more than 6 million new North American households have adopted the camping lifestyle since 2014. The most avid group — those who camp three or more times each year — has increased a whopping 64 percent, an indicator that camping is growing quickly with no indication of slowing.



Here’s some key points from the KOA report:



Increases in new campers: In the U.S. there was an increase of 2.6 million new camper households in 2017. Further, representation among all ethnicities is beginning to appear more like the overall population.



Accessible technology: Increases in camping — both in reach and frequency — can be tied to increased accessibility due to the removal of previously held beliefs and barriers. Which is to say, access to Wi-Fi has greatly diminished those barriers, allowing campers to easily connect, an impact that increases their ability to take longer trip.



Accessible, but unplugged: Nearly all campers (97 percent) state that they bring some type of technology with them while camping. About a third of all campers say they have a smartphone with them, but they don’t turn it on (used for safety only). Millennial families are more likely to stay online, sharing their experience on various social media platforms.



Less stress, more relaxation: The annual report continues to show that campers view camping as a time to relax, escape stress and clear their minds, spending more time with family and friends and increased recognition that camping contributes to emotional and physical health.



Teens engaging: Teen campers continue to be highly engaged in camping and demonstrate a great deal of enthusiasm toward camping and the outdoors. Teen campers express higher levels of enthusiasm toward camping than what adults predict; 94 percent of teens state they are enthusiastic about camping, compared to 77 percent of adults who say that teens are enthusiastic.



Diversity in camping: New campers are more diverse than the overall population with a nearly even split between white and non-white campers.



Millennial campers: Six out of every 10 millennial households tried some type of camping or lodging in 2017, but the experimenting is being driven by Hispanics (71 percent) and African Americans (78 percent) trying out new ways of camping. Nearly all millennials (93 percent) and Gen Xers (93 percent) would like to try some type of new camping. Millennials are the most likely to want to experience backcountry camping and/or glamping, while Gen Xers seek unique accommodations.



RVs, tents or cabins: Most campers continue to identify tents as their primary way of camping. Tents are relatively inexpensive, easy to transport and can be set up almost anywhere. But RVs vie for the lead — although many either rent or borrow and RV for an excursion. A fourth of campers settled for cabins, accounting for a large influx of non-white campers who express a preference for the comfort of cabins.