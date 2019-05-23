Bees produce more than tasty, sweet honey. We owe most of our food to the hard work of one of the species of apis. Seventy out of the top 100 human food crops, about 90 percent of the world’s nutrition, are pollinated by bees, Greenpeace says. But bees are in crisis.



Colony collapse disorder occurs when most of a colony’s worker bees disappear, causing the colony to slowly die off. CCD ran rampant starting in the mid-2000s, when beekeepers began reporting up to a 90 percent loss of their hives. The disorder has scaled off somewhat, but bees are also under attack from pesticides, global warming, habitat loss and diseases.



How You Can Help



Start by looking at what pesticides you use and opting, if possible, for organic solutions that don’t harm bees. Then plan some plantings. When choosing new spring color for your beds, ask your nursery worker to point you toward flowering plants that bees like and that are native to your area, requiring less chemical care than other varieties.



Build a Bee House



Build or buy bee houses for your garden. North America is home to more than 4,000 native bee species — honey bees were imported from Europe in the 1600s — and most of those don’t live in hives, the National Wildlife Federation says. Instead, they live in small nests carved into soil or wood. And, bonus, they rarely sting. Talk to your local nursery or agriculture extension agent about what bees live in your area and how to create the best habitat for them.



Don’t Forget the Water



Bees and other pollinators need water, too. Add a water feature to your garden. It can be as simple as a bird bath you regularly refresh. Add rocks or pebbles that stick out above the water line to give bees and other insects a safe place to land. Dump the water every few days to kill any mosquito larvae, and stay away from chemicals.