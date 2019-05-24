Wayne County Stitchers



Wayne County Stitchers met May 14 for a field trip to Country Fabrics in Shiloh. It was a fun morning of shopping – many new fabrics to choose from and stashes always need to be replenished.



A short business meeting was held in the shop’s meeting room. Fronie Holliday donated a queen-size Ohio State quilt for this year’s raffle. There was discussion about whether to have pre-sales of tickets. Barb Buchwalter will do some checking and report at the next meeting.



There are four vendors and a scissors sharpener to date for the Sewing Fest. Nancy Porter needs to know who will be teaching and what the topic of your presentation will be. Let her know by the June meeting.



Parking was discussed when members meet to car pool for meetings/events. The next meeting will be June 11 at Somewhere Sewing in Millersburg.



Following the meeting, lunch was served. Nancy Lantz gave a short demonstration of a Jacob’s Ladder quilt she is making using a layer cake (precut squares) and a cake mix recipe. Very interesting.



Northwestern Ruritan



President Chuck Beck welcomed Northwestern Ruritan members to the May 13 meeting, and guests Kevin and Becky Covert (300 Tire & Auto) and Joe and Kelly Rice (Rice Farms and Milk Cartage) plus their three daughters and a son-in-law.



A thank you letter was received from Trent Boatner for his academic gift. A motion was passed that the club give a total of $6,400 for scholarships this year. Members voted to invest $300 in the Ruritan National Foundation Build Your Dollar scholarship fund. A motion was passed the club donate $400 to the Blessings in a Backpack program in the Northwestern Schools.



Beck reported on the Ohio District Spring Banquet. He was impressed with our National President and reported an enjoyable time.



Jamie Bowman asked for help putting out flags for the "Parade of Flags." He plans to leave flags out in front of the schools over Memorial Day, high school graduation, the club’s 50th anniversary on June 10, and Flag Day on June 14.



Dick Wiley reported there will be West Salem area bike races July 6 and Aug. 3. Help will be needed with them. Phil Keener will have sign-up sheets for selling tickets at the Wayne County Fair at the next meetings.



Principal/Club member Mike Burkholder introduced the scholarship winners that were present, telling of their accomplishments and future plans. Certificates were given to the students. The scholarship committee selected 18 graduating seniors to receive scholarships. The students will receive their checks this October provided they are enrolled in an institution of higher learning. Students selected were: Weslea Arthur, Dani Ballinger, Mikayla Beegle, Trent Boatner, Tanner Carlson, Skylar Dawson, Kaylie Dye, Peyton Edwards, Trevor Ferriman, Jake Hjerpe, Beth Kanzeg, Katie Koontz, Annabelle Martin, Cassandra Nutter, Beth Schaefer, Brianna Shearer, Allie St. Clair and Olivia Wakefield. Many parents also were present.



This will make a total of $148,780 given by the club to 411 students for 34 years.



Superintendent/Club member Jeff Layton introduced the two outstanding area businesses. He presented them each with a plaque. Kevin and Becky Covert represented 300 Tire & Auto and Joe and Kelly Rice (and daughters and son-in-law) represented Rice Farms and Milk Cartage. Kevin Covert and Joe Rice each told some of their personal and business’ history.



The next meeting is June 10 at 7 p.m. in Northwestern Middle School when the club will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Invitations have gone out to special guests. Booklets are being prepared giving the history of the club. 50th anniversary pens will be given to all. Carrie Wellert is working on a video of various scenes of our Community Musical Comedies that will be shown for entertainment. Wendy Mole and her assistants are planning a special meal.



Club directors will meet at 6 that evening in the school cafeteria.



TOPS OH 1573



On May 15, TOPS OH 1573 Nashville opened with the TOPS and KOPS Pledges. Irene Alexander was best weekly loser. She said to drink water and keep trying. Geneva Pringle was best weekly rededicated loser. Tom Alexander was best weekly KOPS.



Leo Tope gave a program from TOPS News Feb./March 2017 from an article, "Listen to Your Heart." Symptoms that something is wrong with your heart are: feeling tired all the time, swollen feet, depression and migraines. Risks for heart disease are: high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, being overweight, being physically inactive and an unhealthy diet.



Lana Rush will have the next program. TOPS chapter meets each Wednesday at 5:30 with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-763-1347 or 330-600-2649.



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



When Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge played May 15, average score was 60. Pairs above average were: North-South — 68, Richard Trogdon, Jim Gesler; 68, Richard Mills, Steve Griffin; 60.50, Lyn Arvay, Art Arvay; East-West — 69, Gary Miller,Roger Buchholz; 61.50, Sue Cook, Kathy Slosman; 61, Judi Mitten, Wayne LeClear; 60, Mat VanSickle, Jim Fasnacht.



Marshallville Lions Club



On May 16, members of Marshallville Lions Club met at Memory Park for a work night. Members raked, refreshed the mulch, and trimmed trees and plants. There will be a Memorial Day program at the Park on May 27.



A chicken barbecue will be held later in June. Date is not yet determined.



Lions Clubs collect, clean and distribute used eye glasses and hearing aids. The items do not need to be in working order. Items may be dropped off at the American Legion, Howmar Carpet or Marshallville Packing.



The next meetings will take place June 6 and June 20. New members and guests are always welcome.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 24 when Friday Afternoon Session played May 17. Pairs above average were: 30.50, Kay Wagner, Gwen Gerber; 29.50, Richard Mills, Lynne Mills; 25.50, Gloria Scott, Wayne LeClear.



Orrville Exchange Club



Kim Masters spoke on CT vs. MRI on May 16 to Exchange Club. She was welcomed by Lynn Horner, who arranged the program. Masters, of Orrville, is with Imaging Services at Aultman Orrville Hospital.



Masters showed the difference in CT scans compared to MRI’s. CT scans are suited for bone injuries, lung and chest problems and are good cancer detectors. CT’s work very fast.



MRI’s are often done for brain tumors, spinal cord problems. A large magnet is used with no radiation in this performance. CT’s take around five minutes compared to MRI’s that can range from 3-5 minutes up to 20 minutes. The sound is loud with MRI’s but patients can wear ear plugs that have a stereo system to listen to music, if they choose.



Images are read all day and all night, according to Masters. They also can transfer images to other facilities when requested. A lot of sharing is being done, she said.



In business, Jackie Rose was officially inducted as a member of Exchange Club by Jim Clymer, co-president. He received an Exchange Club pin and membership certificate.



Pete Kandis, executive director of Sport Services at Aultman Orrville Hospital, was introduced as a guest.



Blessings were given by John Kropf, who announced his son graduated from college and Darlene Morrison who reported her husband’s 30-day radiation treatments for his brain tumor are in process and going well.



Forty handmade cards done by Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club students were made for Ben Horner, who is ill and husband of Lynn Horner, Exchange Club member.