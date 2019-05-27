LOUDONVILLE — One-hundred-twenty members of the Loudonville Junior and Senior High chapter of the Drug Free Club of America enjoyed a barbecue Friday, May 17, served by sponsoring groups of the Redbird Resilient program.



Set up in the picnic area at the south end of the school campus, Drug Free Club members were served hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade macaroni and cheese, and other picnic items. Members of the Loudonville Lions Club cooked the meat, while members of the Loudonville Rotary and other supporters of the Redbird Resilient program served the food.



As a highlight, Jim Cutright of the Ashland County Community Foundation presented a check for $5,000 to John Stoops, president of Redbird Resilient, to further the work of both that group and the Drug Free Club.



Organized this fall, Drug Free Club members pledge to use no drugs and back up that plan by agreeing to submit to voluntary drug tests. About 180 students joined the group in its first year. Beth Ring, guidance counselor in the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools, serves as their advisor.